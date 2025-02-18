Dricus du Plessis’ fiancee opens up on the “weird” feeling of watching him fight and never knowing how it ends: "You can't wait for it to be over"

Dricus Du Plessis’ fiancee Vasti Spiller recently opened up about the experience of watching her partner fight following his recent win at UFC 312.

Du Plessis successfully defended his UFC middleweight championship against Sean Strickland, securing a dominant unanimous decision victory. The South African fighter outworked Strickland early, landing the more powerful strikes and breaking his opponent’s nose in the fourth round. The final two rounds saw du Plessis pick up on the momentum, unleashing relentless attacks, and ensuring a clear decision win on the scorecards.

Spiller took to Instagram and likened the experience to rewatching a movie but forgetting the ending. She wrote:

"Getting ready to go watch your man fight is weird. It’s this feeling of going to watch the same movie but you forgot the ending. You feel fear, but mostly you finally understand the meaning of hope. It’s exciting, but you can’t wait for it to be over. “I’ll stand by you” has a new meaning since I fell in love with you."

Check out Vasti Spiller's Instagram post below:

With this victory, du Plessis extended his unbeaten UFC run to nine fights and his overall winning streak to 11. The future looks promising for Du Plessis, with potential matchups against top contenders like Khamzat Chimaev and Nassourdine Imavov. He also called out light heavyweight king Alex Pereira for a potential clash after handling business against contenders lined up in his division.

Belal Muhammad rips Dricus du Plessis and UFC middleweight division

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad recently expressed his thoughts on middleweight's top fighters, including the champion Dricus du Plessis.

In an interview on Barstool Chicago's The Stretch podcast, Muhammad discussed his long-term goals and hinted at a potential move up to middleweight. He revealed that he would consider challenging for the 185-pound title after a couple more victories.

Muhammad criticized the middleweight division, calling it "probably the easiest weight class" and said:

“I've beaten five Top-10 guys. I'm two fights away from being able to challenge [for the title] at 185 and saying, 'Hey, I want to be double-champ.' I think 185 is probably the easiest weight class [to fight in], besides Khamzat [Chimaev]. Like, if you look at that [UFC 312] main event... Bro, Strickland and du Plessis suck."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

