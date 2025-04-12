Dricus du Plessis pens "insane" reaction to the stacked UFC 314 lineup

Dricus du Plessis recently shared a post on his Instagram stories, featuring the face-off between the fighters from UFC 314.

The Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, will host the fourth pay-per-view event of the UFC in 2025. Headlining the event will be Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, while the co-main event will showcase a clash between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett.

Additionally, featherweight stars such as Yair Rodriguez, Bryce Mitchell, Jean Silva, and even promotional debutant Patricio Pitbull are also set to feature on the card. After watching a clip of the fighters facing off ahead of the event, 'Stillknocks' wrote:

"This card is going to be insane! #ufc314 "

Check out Dricus du Plessis' reaction below:

Dricus du Plessis' reaction to UFC 314 fighters' face-off. [Screenshot Courtesy: @dricusduplessis on Instagram]

Rising middleweight prospect believes Khamzat Chimaev would have a tough outing against Dricus du Plessis

Khamzat Chimaev is viewed as the likely next challenger for the UFC middleweight championship currently held by Dricus du Plessis. Given their accolades and records in the promotion, several notable figures, including rising middleweight prospect Reinier de Ridder, shared their thoughts on the matchup.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, the Dutch MMA fighter expressed doubts about Chimaev's ability to take down 'Stillknocks'.

"I've had some experience with both of the guys, I've trained with both of them, and I'd say, especially in a five-round fight, Khamzat's most likely going to come out guns blazing again, shoot right away. But Dricus is not that easy to take down. He moves very well, although it looks a bit funny sometimes. His footwork is not that bad, he gets out, he circles pretty well."

De Ridder continued:

"I don't see Khamzat taking him down right away, and to be honest, I don't see Khamzat choking him out in the first round. And then every round he doesn't choke him out, it's gonna get worse for him, because with that unorthodox style of Dricus and those heavy hands, I think it might be a long night for Khamzat."

Check out Reinier de Ridder's comments below (11:32):

