  • Dricus du Plessis shares 3-word reaction to UFC analyst calling him the "total package" following UFC 312 win

Dricus du Plessis shares 3-word reaction to UFC analyst calling him the "total package" following UFC 312 win

By Jake Foley
Modified Feb 12, 2025 18:10 GMT
Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis (pictured) reacted to Din Thomas praising him as a "total package." [Image Courtesy: @DricusDuPlessis on Instagram]

Dricus du Plessis agreed with Din Thomas after the latter labeled him as "the total package."

Last Saturday, February 8, Du Plessis fought for the first time in the calendar year. The middleweight champion was tasked with defending his throne in a rematch against Sean Strickland during the UFC 312 main event.

Du Plessis secured his second win against Strickland, upgrading from a split decision in their first meeting to a unanimous decision in the rematch.

Earlier this week, former UFC fighter and analyst Din Thomas went on 'The Ariel Helwani Show' and had this to say about Du Plessis while discussing UFC 312:

"There's no champion in the UFC that's got the total package like [Dricus du Plessis]. I mean this guy just oozes championship in him."

Thomas' quote was transcribed and posted on Instagram, leading to Du Plessis sharing the message on his temporary Instagram story. He added the following caption:

"The man knows"
Du Plessis&#039; Instagram story
Du Plessis' Instagram story

Dricus du Plessis responds to fan criticism about the entertainment level of his latest fight

The rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland failed to reach the expectations of most fans. At one point, the world-class middleweight fighters were even booed during their main event matchup inside Qudos Bank Arena in Australia.

Following his successful title defense, Du Plessis did a post-fight interview backstage with Full Send MMA and had this to say about fans booing:

"I don't put on boring fights. I don't have the ability because I don't know how to fight like that. When I heard the boos, in my mind it was 100% towards [Strickland]. If it was toward me then you are stupid, anybody who booed."

Du Plessis followed up by saying:

"If it was boring in any way, I'm really sorry. Like that's not my fault. I went forward. I wanted to fight, and you know, I know there were times where it was, I guess, not a war, but it's not my fault. I went for it. I wanted to fight."

Dricus du Plessis has surprised many people in the MMA community by establishing a 9-0 UFC record, including wins against Sean Strickland x2, Israel Adesanya, and Robert Whittaker. Du Plessis' next title defense is expected to be against Khamzat Chimaev later this year.

Watch Du Plessis' previously mentioned comments starting at 2:15 below:

youtube-cover

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
