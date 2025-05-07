Dricus du Plessis snaps back at Khamzat Chimaev, UFC icon names Khabib Nurmagomedov MMA GOAT, Canelo Alvarez slammed by boxing icon: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today’s edition of the Sportskeeda MMA Roundup. We’ve got Dricus du Plessis clapping back at Khamzat Chimaev’s trash talk, a UFC legend settling the GOAT debate with one name, and boxing’s biggest earner getting grilled by Oscar De La Hoya for a lackluster mega-payday performance.

Ad

Dricus du Plessis answers Khamzat Chimaev’s “murder” talk with a biting reply

Khamzat Chimaev dropped a chilling line this week ahead of the potential clash against Dricus du Plessis. The undefeated middleweight sensation said that he’s not prepping for a fight, but he’s prepping for “murder.”

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, UFC middleweight champ Dricus du Plessis wasn’t rattled. Instead, he laughed it off with a sarcastic comment under an Instagram post by Sportskeeda MMA. He wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Wow, that's the first time I've heard that one. Shakespeare in the house."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comment below:

Dricus du Plessis responds to Khamzat Chimaev's comments [Image courtesy: @dricusduplessis on Instagram]

These two are expected to square off later this year, with the middleweight title on the line. Chimaev has steamrolled his way through the division, including a dominant first-round submission win over Robert Whittaker. Meanwhile, du Plessis is fresh off a gritty win over Sean Strickland in February.

Ad

UFC Hall of Famer hails Khabib Nurmagomedov as the GOAT in viral debate

While the GOAT debate is a never-ending discussion, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier believes Khabib Nurmagomedov tops the list. When asked who he’d want as a 2v2 partner in a fantasy fight scenario, the answer came without hesitation.

The official UFC Instagram account shared a bunch of messages they sent to promotional stars regarding the hypothetical question. Cormier picked his American Kickboxing Academy teammate Nurmagomedov as his partner and called him the best to ever do it. He wrote:

Ad

"Khabib, He's the best fighter, and he could handle his business. Also, he's my brother, so I never have to worry about anything."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

Ad

Oscar De La Hoya rips into Canelo Alvarez for recent performance against William Scull

Oscar De La Hoya didn’t hold back after a weekend of underwhelming boxing headliners in New York City and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While Sunday night’s thriller between Naoya Inoue and Ramon Cardenas delivered fireworks, the rest of the high-profile fights failed to meet expectations.

Ad

At the center of the criticism was Canelo Alvarez, who cruised to a decision win over William Scull. Despite the victory, Canelo’s $80 million payday drew scrutiny from De La Hoya, who questioned the motivation behind these matchups. The boxing icon slammed the current trend of fighters chasing massive purses without delivering in the ring.

He took to Instagram and said:

"Canelo, Jesus lord! Come on! You're getting paid all this money to fight against the runner, who we all know was gonna run. You chose him. Now you say you hate fighting runners. Well then, don't fight runners. It's sad! When you're fighting for the money and not legacy, every young fighter follows that pattern. The fans wanna see good fights. It's the fighter's job to give fans the good fight. Go out there and fight. I'm just frustrated."

Ad

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's Instagram post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.