“Drink a protein shake and come up to 135” - Julianna Pena fires back at Maycee Barber for criticising her reaction to Amanda Nunes’ retirement

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena responded to Maycee Barber's criticism regarding her reaction to Amanda Nunes' retirement.

Barber expressed her strong disapproval of Pena's conduct during Amanda Nunes' retirement speech. For context, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' and Nunes were scheduled for a trilogy fight at UFC 289 in Vancouver.

However, Pena was unable to participate due to an injury, and Irene Aldana took her place. As 'The Lioness' successfully defended her bantamweight title against Aldana, she made an announcement about retiring from the sport.

Julianna Pena's actions attracted attention as she loudly yelled and shouted from the stands, even showing a desire to rush to the octagon. Many people, like Maycee Barber, joined the chorus of voices denouncing Pena's conduct as inappropriate and cringeworthy.

Check out Pena's reaction below:

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Julianna Pena blasted 'The Future' for her remarks:

"Listen, if you got a problem with me running my mouth Maycee, drink a protein shake and come up to 135 [pounds] and you can get some smoke too. At the end of the day, this girl's never fought for a world title. She is supposed to be the youngest champion ever. That didn't play out that well either."

She added:

"She has lost to Roxanne Modafferi. I think that, for her to talk crap after she has never been in the situation that I am, it's hilarious. And when she gets her big girl pants on and does what I have done, then can maybe talk some smack."

Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena engage in verbal sparring

Julianna Pena and Raquel Pennington recently exchanged heated words, intensifying speculation about a potential showdown for the vacant women's bantamweight title.

Both fighters hinted at their eagerness to face each other, with their verbal exchange laced with subtle innuendos.

The sequence of events started with 'The Venezuelan Vixen' responding to Mayra Bueno Silva's claim for the next title shot after her win over Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77. Pena advised Bueno Silva to be patient and wait for her opportunity while stating that she could defeat both Bueno Silva and Pennington on the same night:

"Did I hear someone say the name of the #peopleschamp? Perfect. Get in line. I’ll do you and Raquel on the same night. Who else wants a beating?"

Check out Pena's tweet below:

Credits: Julianna Pena on Twitter

Pennington swiftly countered Pena's suggestion:

"Do us on the same night?? I personally don’t role that way. Would prefer you all to myself to make the whopping extra special."

Check out Pennington's tweet below:

Credits: Raquel Pennington on Twitter