"Drugs is a hell of a thing" - Kevin Lee on Conor McGregor's controversial tweets

Kevin Lee has cited Conor McGregor's frustration as the reason behind his downfall in the UFC. 'The Motown Phenom' suggested McGregor's gimmick of being brash and aggressive has halted his 'growth', which hasn't helped the Irishman deal with his losses in a gracious way.

Lee is set to fight Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight bout next weekend. The 28-year-old is returning to the octagon after a 17-month hiatus.

Speaking to James Lynch ahead of his return, Lee was asked what he thinks about Conor McGregor's controversial deleted tweets. Insinuating that 'The Notorious' may have been in the grip of drugs, Lee responded:

"I see a guy who is very frustrated and he kind of stands with the same old shtick too. It's not showing any growth in your game or who you are as a person when you just go back and rely on the same old things that kind of brought him up a little bit. But it's going to a different level. I don't know, drugs is a hell of a thing. Drugs really kind of take you out of it. I don't know, seems like he's going through a rough time. It happens. But to me as a competitor, I never really looked at him anyway... I hope he is able to put it together a little more."

Watch Kevin Lee talk about Conor McGregor in the video below (from 9:20):

Kevin Lee doesn't think Conor McGregor is the UFC's biggest star

Kevin Lee also spoke about how Conor McGregor's recent losing stint is devaluing his satrdom in the promotion. According to him, McGregor's best days are behind him.

"I'm not even looking (to fight Conor McGregor) because there's no way that they accept it or Dana would even offer it to him and lose out on too big of a cash-cow, even though I think his days are behind him as far as being the biggest star and all this. Those days are far gone. I think everybody gets their little limelight. He has had it for a few years now and now it's the time to pass it to somebody else, and somebody who could do a little bit better than what he did," said Lee.

