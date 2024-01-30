“Drunk?” - Ali Abdelaziz gets mocked after sharing nine-month plan for Khabib Nurmagomedov to conquer three new belts in the UFC

Ali Abdelaziz seemingly has some lofty goals in mind for a hypothetical Khabib Nurmagomedov return run.

While Khabib was undefeated in MMA and was a dominant former UFC lightweight champion, these mapped-out massive achievements for belts in three higher weight categories are a lot for anyone to strive for.

Abdelaziz took to his personal X page @AliAbdelaziz00 to state:

"If a fantasy @TeamKhabib Come back 1- April become the 185 lb champion 2- July become 205 lb lb Champion 3- December become 170lb Champion Vs Alex Pereira ’ Israel, Adesanya ‘ Edward I truly believe this statistically bad nightmare for all these guys"

Several X users had their say on this theorized multi-weight division run, offering clarification on the current 185-pound titleholder and more.

@hozza1984 said:

"Drunk ?"

@qpe stated:

"Adesanya isn’t the MW champ btw"

@90kJklz quipped:

"Might as well throw in a final face off against Jon Jones for the Heavy Weight strap"

@Waligator93 said:

"Shut up dude I like Khabib but you are making me hate him"

@shishiii0999 stated:

"Khabib already said don’t disrespect izzy some 155 pounder can beat him"

@Iamandu1 quipped:

"Shut up baldie"

Check out the initial Abdelaziz tweet on Khabib below:

Ali Abdelaziz and his social media antics

Ali Abdelaziz is someone who has not been averse to saying bombastic things on X in the past.

Earlier this month, the he 46-year-old was caught not logging out of his account and thought he was posting on Islam Makhachev's account. This was done in response to a post about Charles Oliveira, where Abdelaziz stated:

"Hes probably gonna lose to Arman (Tsarukyan) and still I'm not gonna have to run."

The founder and president of Dominance MMA Management has also been caught engaging in trash talk by using social media accounts of combatants he saw some involvement with.

The native of Egypt also did a similar thing in the Fall of 2020 with Khamzat Chimaev's account, where he retweeted from the Ali Abdelaziz X account instead of via the profile of 'Borz' as intended.

Abdelaziz is one of the more well-known managers in the space of mixed martial arts and seems to have a positive outlook for his roster of fighters this calendar year.