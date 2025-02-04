Dublin boxer who converted to Islam hits back at Conor McGregor's vile "carpet licker" comment, sends message to Khabib Nurmagomedov

A Dublin boxer who converted to Islam recently hit back at Conor McGregor's controversial “carpet licker” remark, calling out the UFC star's pattern of alleged racist behavior and lack of respect. The boxer, who had once looked up to McGregor, expressed disappointment in the fighter’s words, claiming that the former UFC champion had lost his way.

The comment came after McGregor mocked Jono Carroll, an Irish boxer with a 24-3-1 record. 'The Notorious' dropped an insensitive comment on Carroll performing his daily religious practice of placing his head on the ground to pray, a gesture central to the practice of Islam.

The Irish boxer condemned McGregor’s disrespectful language and said he was ashamed of the man the former UFC two-division champion had become. He stated that his conversion to Islam had made him a better person and prayed for McGregor to find peace as well.

Trending

He took to Instagram to fire back at McGregor's comments writing:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Imagine someone you looked up to as a kid like @thenotoriousmma calling you a carpet licker because I put my head to the ground every day speaking to God. Never mind disrespecting Islam. This fella should be ashamed of himself. Islam has made me a better man all around. I just hope he finds peace like I have. [Someday] inshallah! The thing is I already forgive you and pray for you and your family mate. Inshallah, you find your way someday. You need rehab bro. If not for yourself, do it for your family, please."

Carroll also sent a message to the UFC star's former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, referring to the Russian fighter as “a real man” and talking about how he taught McGregor a valuable lesson in discipline during their fight. He added:

"I'm so happy my brother @khabib_nurmagomedov [a real man] gave you a lesson for acting the hard man. But you weren't too brave tapping out when it was just the two of you in that cage where you???"

Check out Jono Caroll's Instagram post below:

Conor McGregor spits on fan after Khabib Nurmagomedov comment

Conor McGregor has continued to attract attention for controversial behavior outside the cage, despite not competing since 2021. A disturbing video recently surfaced showing the UFC star spitting in a man’s face at a Las Vegas casino.

The incident took place outside Caffe Al Teatro in Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, with McGregor surrounded by security. The video shows a man shouting “Let’s go, Khabib,” which triggered McGregor to approach a group of people. He got close to one man, spit in his face, and mocked the man, saying:

"I spit in your face. What’d you do? Nothing!"

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.