"Dude wants all the smoke" - Fans react as UFC 298 prelims fighter calls out Alex Pereira for UFC 300 main event after R1 KO win on debut 

Fight fans have been riled up by Zhang Mingyang calling out Alex Pereira following a stunning debut at UFC 298.

After a first-round KO win over Brendson Ribeiro, the Chinese national took aim at 'Poatan', challenging the reigning light heavyweight champion to face him in the main event of UFC 300.

Mingyang stamped his ticket to the world's premier MMA promotion with a spectacular showing in the 'Road to UFC' tournament in 2022. The 25-year-old is 17-6 in MMA and is currently on a 10-fight win streak.

The daring callout had fight fans flooding social media and noting their surprise.

Watch Zhang Mingyang call out Alex Pereira below:

@iamRMW31 wrote:

"This dude wants all the smoke. 😂"

@SportsTalkbyJo opined:

"Dude's going to become a fan favorite."

@remylovesufc predicted:

"Pereira by round one ko."

@2ezerik chimed in:

"Fu*k it, I love the energy. 😂🙏"

@elmoferrels wrote:

"I know too soon, but he'll get there eventually."

@ach_7189 speculated:

"With that glass jaw Alex has, he could do it."

@nuchimerax wrote:

"He saw that Chael [Sonnen] video talking about 'why isn’t anybody demanding to fight for 300?'" 😂

@Segador80 opined:

"He'll KO that glass chin girl."

@uriel708 had this to say:

"Appreciate [him] shooting his shot, but even Joe [Rogan] had to stop it there."

Glover Teixeira on Alex Pereira's next fight

While there are rumblings about Alex Pereira potentially fighting at UFC 300, his coach Glover Teixeira is not sure when his pupil will step back into the octagon. That said, Teixeira does seem convinced 'Poatan' is set to face a former champion in his next outing.

Talking to UFC op Eurosport about Pereira's next potential bout, the MMA legend said:

"We have [UFC] 300 right in the corner, Brazil. Either way, I'm happy. [UFC] 300 will be a great event to fight... Whatever you know, I think Alex is happy with whatever. We will see, man. UFC 300 will be nice, huh?... I think it's Jamahal Hill [who he'll be fighting next] right? Jamahal Hill is a [former] champion [so] Jamahal Hill."

Catch Glover Teixeira's comments on Alex Pereira below: