"Dudes gonna be 50 yrs old by the time" - Fans react as Stipe Miocic sheds light on possible date for Jon Jones title fight

Stipe Miocic has not competed since losing the heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou via second-round knockout at UFC 260 in March 2021. The two-time heavyweight champion appeared set to make his return to the octagon last November at UFC 295, where he was scheduled to challenge Jon Jones for the heavyweight title. 'Bones', however, tore the tendon that connects the pectoral muscle to the bone, leading to the postponement of the bout.

During a recent appearance on the JAXXON podcast, the No. 5-ranked heavyweight revealed that there had been talks about the fight taking place in July, however, he now believes it will be scheduled for Madison Square Garden in November. Championship Rounds shared his comments, tweeting:

"🚨 Stipe Miocic says that the UFC had previously spoken to him about the fight between him and Jon Jones taking place in July, but he now believes the fight will take place in November at Madison Square Garden (via. JAXXON Podcast) #UFC #MMA".

"Dudes gonna be 50 yrs old by the time this fight happens 😭"

@MMAColin is not happy with waiting for the title bout:

"If we seriously have to wait till November to see Jones vs Stipe happen… that’s ridiculous"

@coralcoral55984 does not believe Miocic has a chance to become a three-time heavyweight champion:

"I don't see how Miocic has any chance vs Jones assuming both are in good shape."

@FvmousThad believes Miocic should be skipped for Tom Aspinall:

"This is so stupid this fight shouldn’t happen Jon is just gonna kill him and why are we not unifying the belt. The next fight should be Tom and Jon and then if Stipe isnt 50 yet then he fights Jon."

Jon Jones reiterates plan to face Stipe Miocic next

Jon Jones has been called out by Tom Aspinall, who was able to capture the interim heavyweight title following 'Bones' injury. Despite this, the two-division champion recently reiterated that Stipe Miocic will be his next opponent.

Jones tweeted:

"I’m in the middle of a pretty clear decision… stick to exact and original plans, and fight the man with all the accolades. Or, completely disregard all of the Stipe training I’ve put in and fight another potential hype train that may not even be around in three years. I am not changing my plans for anyone. Stipe is over there as the best heavyweight ever working his ass off. I’m gonna give that man what he wants, and I’m going to claim another head. Whatever comes next comes next."

Jones, Miocic, and UFC President Dana White have all been clear that the title bout will continue as planned. Meanwhile, Aspinall has teased that he could return at UFC 304, which is set to take place in Manchester.