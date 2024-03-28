Duke Didier vows "to leave no stone unturned" in colossal heavyweight showdown against Ben Tynan

Duke Didier wants to make a statement on his return to action at ONE Fight Night 21. In order to do just that, he's been pushing himself to new limits.

The Australian heavyweight knows that he will be in for a tough fight when he comes up against rising heavyweight contender Ben Tynan. This clash of grapplers at Lumpinee Stadium on April 5 is a huge matchup for the heavyweight division that could see either man launch themselves to a potential shot at the ONE heavyweight MMA world title with a win.

As he looks to derail the Tynan hype train early, Duke Didier has been putting in the work to ensure that his performance will live up to his own high expectations.

He told ONE Championship that his training camp will allow him to really push the pace against Tynan in search of the finish:

"I'm going to leave no stone unturned in my preparations, and therefore I'm going to be able to do everything I possibly can to beat and finish Ben Tynan within the three rounds at Lumpinee Stadium"

Duke Didier could steal his opponent's thunder

A lot of people will be looking at this matchup with high hopes for Ben Tynan, but that's exactly how Duke Didier can capitalize on the opportunity he has been given.

'Vanilla Thunder' looked strong in his ONE Championship debut when he dominated Kang Ji Won before submitting his opponent.

As Tynan looks to kick off his career in ONE with back-to-back wins, this contest will certainly attract some eyes, and in that moment, Didier could secure a huge win for his own career.

It's heavyweight grappler against heavyweight grappler as 'The Duke of Canberra' looks to record his biggest win in ONE Championship to date.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription next Friday, April 5.