"Dustin broke him" - Jorge Masvidal is unsure of Conor McGregor's ability to continue competing at a high level

While giving an interview to DAZN Boxing, UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal recently commented on Conor McGregor's future in the UFC. 'Gamebred' expressed his honest feelings about whether the Irishman will be able to continue to compete at an elite level in the UFC after suffering back-to-back defeats against Masvidal's American Top Team teammate and training partner, Dustin Poirier.

Jorge Masvidal, when asked if Conor McGregor can still compete at a high level in the UFC, answered:

"For me personally, from fighter to fighter, I would think Dustin broke him, both times, [his] will is broken and if somebody pushes him to that extent again, he's just gonna give in to it, you know."

Jorge Masvidal, who was eyeing a bout with the Irish mega-star at one point in his career, is now looking to get back into the welterweight title picture again.

"...to me it's like a lot like in boxing, when a guy gets knocked out in boxing for the first time, you're always like very interested to see how he comes back, how his chin comes back...there are a lot of questions to be answered, same thing [here]," said Jorge Masvidal

After suffering two losses to current welterweight king Kamaru Usman, Masvidal has not yet been scheduled to fight. Although contenders like Gilbert Burns, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Vicente Luque lurk around, the 'BMF' is eyeing the quickest road to UFC gold, as stated by him and his management.

Jorge Masvidal is favoring Kamaru Usman to defeat Colby Covington again in November

Possibly the most stacked UFC card of the year, UFC 268 has been confirmed to take place at the Madison Square Garden in New York in November.

A welterweight championship rematch will headline the event. Colby Covington will challenge Usman again, having lost via TKO at UFC 245 in 2019.

Jorge Masvidal, Covington's former best friend, predicted Usman would run over 'Chaos' in their rematch. Covington and Masvidal, who were former roommates and training partners, turned foes after 'Chaos' donned a heel persona to save his UFC career.

