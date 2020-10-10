Dustin Poirier claims UFC hasn't yet sent him a contract to sign for the Conor McGregor fight

Earlier today, Dustin Poirier revealed that the UFC has still not sent him a contract to sign for a potential Conor McGregor fight.

This was in response to a fan asking the popular Lightweight if he had put pen to paper for the bout.

No they haven't sent one over... I'm ready though https://t.co/g48NSunjMP pic.twitter.com/vZfVe7bqJM — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 9, 2020

This lack of development follows Dana White's recent claim that he was going to offer Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor a fight under the UFC banner.

After Poirier reached out to Conor McGregor on social media, the former dual champion revealed that he too had accepted the fight offer in principle. However, he added that he wants the fight to be in 2020. McGregor also stated that he would donate $500,000 to Poirier's charity, the Good Fight Foundation.

Despite agreeing over social media to fight each other, there has been no mention of a contract signing from the Irishman's side either.

Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation 🙏 https://t.co/23hN4AHtoI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2020

Before the UFC's involvement, Conor Mcregor had proposed an exhibition MMA bout against Poirier to raise money for the Good Fight Foundation and other charity organisations.

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor expected to take place in 2020

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov fighting Dustin Poirier

There could be various reason why both the fighters have not received the official contract from the UFC just yet. According to recent reports, UFC is also looking at Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington to headline UFC 256. With Tony Ferguson teasing a return in 2020, that could also be an option for the company.

While this is in no way an indication of the bout falling out, only time will tell if Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will meet inside the Octagon this year.

The duo has locked horns against each other in 2014 at Featherweight, with the Notorious picking up a KO win inside 2 minutes of the first round. However, a lot has changed since then with Poirier improving leaps and bounds and fighting his way into Lightweight contendership.

nwhile, McGregor will make his UFC return after announcing his retirement from the sport earlier this year. To offer the Irishman further incentive, arch rival Khabib Nurmagomedov - who he lost to at UFC 229 - has stated that he will take on any fighter who gets past Dustin Poirier.