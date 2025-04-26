Dustin Poirier gets 100% real about Max Holloway trilogy fight, aims to retire as "the BMF forever" at UFC 318 

Dustin Poirier will take on Max Holloway at UFC 318 on July 19 in New Orleans in a five-round BMF title fight that will also serve as the American fighter's retirement bout. The event was tailor-made for the Louisiana native, who personally requested that his farewell take place in his home state.

This fight marks the third chapter in the Poirier-Holloway rivalry. Poirier holds two wins over Holloway, one by submission in 2012 and a five-round decision in their 2019 interim lightweight title bout. This time, they’ll run it back with the BMF belt on the line on Poirier's swan song before parting ways with the UFC.

Previewing the clash in an interview with MMA Junkie, Poirier said:

“Of course it does. There haven’t been many guys even to get mentioned or have your name in the hat to be pulled for a BMF fight, you’ve got to be a fan favorite. You’ve got to bring it every time. You have to be in that criteria of fighters cut from that cloth, that never-say-die cloth. And Max is that. I am that."

He added:

"If I can get my hand raised again, retire with the BMF belt, I’m the BMF forever... If I can be the last BMF champion and ride off into the sunset with the belt and retire, that’s forever. I don’t think they would ever do it again unless something crazy happened.”

Michael Bisping previews Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway clash for UFC 318

Michael Bisping is fired up for UFC 318 as Dustin Poirier prepares to clash with Max Holloway for the BMF title in his retirement bout.

Bisping believes that no matter the opponent or the chaos around him, Poirier always handles himself with class. Speaking about the clash on his YouTube channel, Bisping echoed the collective sentiment of fight fans.

He pointed out that both fighters are five-round veterans and that violence is all but guaranteed. Bisping said:

"This is an incredible fight. I don't know if it's the main event of UFC 318, it just might be. It's scheduled for five rounds. Both of these guys are very experienced at going for five rounds. That won’t be a problem. It could be a main event because we know pay-per-views have been having a lot of five-round co-main events lately... Almost every single time the steps in the octagon, you know violence is guaranteed with Dustin Poirier. That's why the people love him. They love the way he carries himself."

