Dustin Poirier gets BDE title, Paulo Costa slams Khamzat Chimaev's NSFW messages, Alex Pereira honored by Karate Combat champion: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Dustin Poirier may have walked away from the cage without UFC gold, but he went home to something more personal. Meanwhile, Paulo Costa reignited his feud with Khamzat Chimaev by sharing disturbing claims about alleged NSFW messages sent to his partner. And at Karate Combat 55, a rising prospect delivered a savage knockout that doubled as a tribute to Alex Pereira. Let's break them all down:Dustin Poirier receives heartfelt retirement belt from daughter after UFC 318Dustin Poirier didn’t get the BMF belt he was chasing, but his daughter made sure he didn’t leave his final UFC fight empty-handed.After losing to Max Holloway in a five-round thriller at UFC 318, Poirier returned home to Lafayette, where his daughter Parker surprised him with a homemade belt.Crafted from cardboard, the belt read “Best Dad Ever,” and Poirier proudly showed it off during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. He said:“She said you didn’t get the BMF belt. And, also, she hates curse words and stuff like that. So, she didn’t like the BMF belt, but she gave me this one. She made this for me. I don’t have the BMF, but I got the BDE, bro. Where the BMF belt was gonna go, I got this bad boy. This is a one-of-a-kind right here. Best dad ever belt. I’m proud of this one, man. Life is good.”Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:Paulo Costa accuses Khamzat Chimaev of sending disrespectful DMs to his partnerPaulo Costa claims things have gotten personal with Khamzat Chimaev. Following his UFC 318 win, Costa made headlines again by revealing that Chimaev had allegedly sent inappropriate and insulting messages to his girlfriend, Tamara Alves.In an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Costa detailed how Chimaev allegedly targeted his partner with bizarre messages. He said:“We were in Abu Dhabi one month before the fight. I was there to fight him. I was training. Everything normal. But he felt stressed. I think because he’s not confident... For some reason, I think, for lack of confidence, he said, I’m going to send a message for his woman. I will threaten her. I will try to express my frustration, my lack of confidence to her. This is a kind of coward action.&quot;He added:&quot;[In his text, he wrote], 'Your man is not a man enough. He likes men.' He sent a picture [of Israel Adesanya]. Said he likes black men. He’s not a man. You should look for a better man than him.&quot;Check out Paulo Costa's comments below (10:30):Alex Pereira gets honored with brutal KO tribute at Karate Combat 55Karate Combat 55 delivered a stunning finish that felt tailor-made for Alex Pereira. Sitting cageside to support his sister Aline Pereira, the Brazilian watched as Arturo Vergara delivered a thunderous knockout in a short-notice fight.According to the promotion’s CEO, Asim Zaidi, Vergara looked over at Pereira, shouted “Chama,” and unleashed a combination seemingly mimicking Pereira’s signature finish. Speaking in an interview with Home of Fight, Zaidi said:&quot;So, we needed a break before the finals because the heavyweights are fighting back to back. So, we needed a break. So, I put the bantamweight champ in a catchweight fight. He fought tonight. And when he got him on the pit wall, he's hitting him. He looks to Alex Pereira and he goes, 'Chama, boom! left hook.' Finishes the guy. Unbelievable. It was left hook, elbow, left hook. Look, he said 'Chama' first and then finishing move of Alex Pereira. I mean, it's poetic. It was crazy.''Check out Asim Zaidi's comments below (3:30):