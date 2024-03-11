Dustin Poirier puts a lid on squashing beef with Conor McGregor, comments on potential fourth fight

Dustin Poirier appears to be unwilling to bury the hatchet with bitter rival Conor McGregor. Additionally, 'The Diamond' has touched upon a possible quadrilogy fight against the Irishman.

The very first Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor encounter was a featherweight bout in September 2014, which McGregor won via first-round TKO. Their rematch was a lightweight bout in January 2021, which Poirier won via second-round TKO and leveled the series.

Following that, Poirier bested McGregor via first-round TKO in their trilogy matchup in July 2021. The match ended in an anti-climactic fashion, as 'The Notorious' suffered a horrific leg injury that coerced him into a hiatus.

For his part, McGregor recently outlined his comeback plan. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion intends to face Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz in the octagon, and Manny Pacquiao in the boxing ring this year (2024). Regardless, none of those matchups have been officially announced.

'The Diamond,' on the other hand, has continued competing in the MMA realm. Since his trilogy clash against McGregor, the American athlete has competed four times, going 2-2 inside the octagon. Poirier's most recent fight was a second-round KO win against Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299.

In the aftermath of UFC 299, McGregor tweeted his congratulations to the Louisianian Cajun representative Poirier and France's Saint Denis, alluding to the latter duo's French heritage. During the UFC 299 post-fight press conference, 'The Diamond' hit back at McGregor's tweet by harking back to the right hook he'd used to KO the Irish megastar in their rematch in January 2021.

In addition, during a media scrum after his thunderous knockout victory at UFC 299, the 35-year-old was asked about whom he'd like to fight next. Besides, a journalist questioned the UFC mainstay about the laudatory tweet from McGregor. Upon being asked whether the passage of time has perhaps led to his beef with 'The Notorious' being squashed, Poirier responded by stating:

"That beef will never be squashed. No."

The former interim UFC lightweight champion was then questioned if he could face McGregor in another fight down the line, provided the Irishman returns from his hiatus. Poirier replied by saying:

"We'll see. Yeah."

Watch Poirier address the topic below (1:20):

Is a title shot against Islam Makhachev on the cards for Dustin Poirier in 2024?

Presently, there's an air of mystery surrounding the next challenger who'll face reigning undisputed UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev next. Many believed that current BMF champion Justin Gaethje, who last beat Dustin Poirier via second-round KO in July 2023, could face Makhachev for the belt sometime this year.

Nevertheless, the promotion booked Justin Gaethje to put his BMF championship on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway at the landmark UFC 300 event in April.

Meanwhile, both before and after Dustin Poirier's sensational knockout victory at UFC 299, speculation has abounded that 'The Diamond' could face Makhachev for the lightweight title next.

