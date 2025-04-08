Dustin Poirier reacts to post highlighting the benefits of eating bone broth

Dustin Poirier recently responded to a post highlighting the benefits of bone broth. The UFC lightweight star confirmed that he’s already on the train and seemingly reaping the benefits.

Ad

The post, shared by @kneepainlife, explained how bone broth helps joint health, protects cartilage, and reduces inflammation thanks to its collagen, glucosamine, and chondroitin content. It read:

"Eating bone broth strengthens joints, protects cartilage, and reduces inflammation because it's rich in collagen, glucosamine, and chondroitin."

Poirier reposted the information and wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Been on this!!”

Check out Dustin Poirier's post below:

Dustin Poirier discusses benefits of bone broth. [Screenshot courtesy: @dustinpoirier on Instagram]

Meanwhile, Poirier is gearing up for his final fight, and a UFC lightweight contender provided an inside scoop on his potential opponent. During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, No. 9-ranked Beneil Dariush casually mentioned that he’s heard Poirier is set to face Max Holloway next. Though the UFC hasn’t confirmed anything, Dariush’s comment suggests the long-teased trilogy bout could be in the works.

Ad

Trending

Poirier has defeated Holloway twice, once in 2012 by submission, and again in 2019 via unanimous decision to claim the interim lightweight title. Now, with Holloway holding the BMF belt after his knockout win against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, a rubber match would make sense for Poirier to potentially retire with the BMF title around his waist.

Dustin Poirier returns as desk analyst for UFC 314

Joe Rogan will be part of the core UFC analyst team for UFC 314, as Alexander Volkanovski faces rising star Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title in the main event. Joining him cageside will be Jon Anik on play-by-play and Daniel Cormier on color commentary. Din Thomas will offer insight as coaching analyst, while Megan Olivi handles floor interviews and promotional capsules.

Ad

At the analyst desk, Chael Sonnen, Dustin Poirier, and Anthony Smith break things down, with Brett Okamoto hosting. Anik will join the team again for the post-fight show. Friday’s weigh-in show will be led by Dan Hellie alongside Cormier, Chris Weidman, and Laura Sanko.

It’s a stacked broadcast lineup for a stacked card. Volkanovski vs. Lopes headlines a pay-per-view that also features Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett in a five-round co-main and the debut of former three-time Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.