Dustin Poirier reacts to post highlighting the benefits of eating bone broth

Dustin Poirier recently responded to a post highlighting the benefits of bone broth. The UFC lightweight star confirmed that he’s already on the train and seemingly reaping the benefits.
The post, shared by @kneepainlife, explained how bone broth helps joint health, protects cartilage, and reduces inflammation thanks to its collagen, glucosamine, and chondroitin content. It read:
"Eating bone broth strengthens joints, protects cartilage, and reduces inflammation because it's rich in collagen, glucosamine, and chondroitin."
Poirier reposted the information and wrote:
"Been on this!!”
Check out Dustin Poirier's post below:
Meanwhile, Poirier is gearing up for his final fight, and a UFC lightweight contender provided an inside scoop on his potential opponent. During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, No. 9-ranked Beneil Dariush casually mentioned that he’s heard Poirier is set to face Max Holloway next. Though the UFC hasn’t confirmed anything, Dariush’s comment suggests the long-teased trilogy bout could be in the works.
Poirier has defeated Holloway twice, once in 2012 by submission, and again in 2019 via unanimous decision to claim the interim lightweight title. Now, with Holloway holding the BMF belt after his knockout win against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, a rubber match would make sense for Poirier to potentially retire with the BMF title around his waist.
Dustin Poirier returns as desk analyst for UFC 314
Joe Rogan will be part of the core UFC analyst team for UFC 314, as Alexander Volkanovski faces rising star Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title in the main event. Joining him cageside will be Jon Anik on play-by-play and Daniel Cormier on color commentary. Din Thomas will offer insight as coaching analyst, while Megan Olivi handles floor interviews and promotional capsules.
At the analyst desk, Chael Sonnen, Dustin Poirier, and Anthony Smith break things down, with Brett Okamoto hosting. Anik will join the team again for the post-fight show. Friday’s weigh-in show will be led by Dan Hellie alongside Cormier, Chris Weidman, and Laura Sanko.
It’s a stacked broadcast lineup for a stacked card. Volkanovski vs. Lopes headlines a pay-per-view that also features Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett in a five-round co-main and the debut of former three-time Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull.