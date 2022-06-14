"I stop him in the 4th," says Dustin Poirier, after fan claims Nate Diaz finishes 'The Diamond' within three rounds

Dustin Poirier has responded to a fan who suggested that he’d be finished by Nate Diaz if they ever fought one another. Predicting how a potential matchup between himself and Diaz would end, Poirier noted that it’s Diaz who’ll end up being stopped.

The exchange between Poirier and the fan took place on Twitter after 'The Diamond’ suggested that he’d like to return to the octagon on August 20th. The UFC 278 event, which will be headlined by a rematch between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Leon Edwards, is set to transpire on August 20th.

Insinuating that he’d like to compete on the UFC 278 fight card on August 20th, Poirier simply tweeted:

“August 20th??”

In response to the former interim UFC lightweight champion’s tweet, a fan replied by suggesting that irrespective of who his opponent is, Poirier will surely secure the win.

However, another fan chimed in and claimed that Dustin Poirier would be stopped within three rounds if he were to face Nate Diaz. Not one to be outdone, Poirier replied to this claim by warning that he'll stop the Stockton native in round four. 'The Diamond' tweeted:

“I stop him in the 4th.”

Poirier and Diaz were set to clash in a lightweight bout back in November 2018. However, a hip injury ruled Poirier out of the fight. That said, through late 2021 and early 2022, the consensus was that Poirier and Diaz could finally fight each other, albeit in a welterweight bout.

Regardless, the much-discussed dream matchup has failed to materialize thus far. Poirier and Diaz have agreed to fight multiple times, and they’ve consistently maintained that it’s the UFC that’s seemingly uninterested in booking the fight.

Mike Brown names Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor as potential opponents for Dustin Poirier’s next fight

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Dustin Poirier’s coach Mike Brown recently expounded upon the fact that ‘The Diamond’ has lately turned into one of the UFC’s biggest stars.

On that note, Brown indicated that Poirier can’t face relatively unknown opponents.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



After an unfortunate ending to his "This is not over!"After an unfortunate ending to his #UFC264 fight against Dustin Poirier, @TheNotoriousMMA is not ready to close the book on their rivalry. "This is not over!"After an unfortunate ending to his #UFC264 fight against Dustin Poirier, @TheNotoriousMMA is not ready to close the book on their rivalry. https://t.co/GBWUww53R2

Intriguingly, UFC megastars Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have long been at odds with Dustin Poirier. While Diaz is fit and ready to fight, McGregor will likely return from his injury hiatus no sooner than early 2023. Naming Diaz and McGregor as ideal next opponents for Poirier, Mike Brown said:

“For him [Poirier], it has to be something and something that makes sense. He's not gonna just take any fight, but it has to be something that excites him, something that sells, something fans wanna see. He's not gonna take any fight. Hopefully it's gonna be some big-name, marquee-type fight like a Diaz, Conor."

Watch Mike Brown's full interview in the video below:

