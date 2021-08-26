Dustin Poirier reveals why Islam Makhachev is probably the toughest fight for him at 155

UFC's No.1-ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier recently sat down with Laura Sanko of ESPN MMA for an interview where they answered questions from fans. One of the questions was who among the 155lbs division's top 10 would give 'The Diamond' the toughest challenge.

Dustin Poirier answered by saying:

"I think Khabib [Nurmagomedov] would, but he's not in the mix right now. Maybe Islam [Makhachev]. Similar style."

'The Diamond' fought 'The Eagle' in a title unification bout at UFC 242 after racking up a good win streak and putting on a barnburner against Max Holloway for the interim lightweight title. Dustin Poirier was full of confidence heading into his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi.

However, the Louisiana-native was overwhelmed and outworked by Nurmagomedov's superior grappling. While he had some good moments in the fight and even caught the Dagestani in a tight guillotine, Poirier eventually submitted to a rear naked choke in round three.

In a recent appearance on the Punchin' In podcast, Poirier recalled the experience and described Khabib Nurmagomedov's grappling as exceptional. He also said the Dagestani's "feet were like hands."

It's understandable, then, why Dustin Poirier feels like Islam Makhachev would pose a tough challenge for him. After all, Makhachev has been Nurmagomedov's longtime teammate and trained under the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who spearheaded Dagestani MMA.

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev will beat Dustin Poirier and become champion

During recent appearances, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been asked who he believes will be the champion when Islam Makhachev fights for the belt. 'The Eagle' has confidently claimed time and again that it would most likely be Dustin Poirier.

However, Nurmagomedov has also gone on to say that when Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier finally meet inside the octagon, Makhachev will emerge as the winner. 'The Eagle' and AKA head coach Javier Mendez have long maintained that they believe Islam Makhachev is currently the best lightweight on the planet.

Makhachev is scheduled to fight former champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 267, while Dustin Poirier is expected to take on undisputed champion Charles Oliveira for the belt.

If the two eventually square off inside the UFC octagon, it will be interesting to see if 'The Diamond' has found a way to counter and defeat the famed Dagestani wrestling.

