Dustin Poirier's coach reveals if 'The Diamond' made the right choice by snubbing lightweight title shot

Dustin Poirier is scheduled to face Conor McGregor for the trilogy fight at UFC 264. Currently ranked at #1 in the lightweight division, Dustin Poirier also had the choice to make a bid for the vacant UFC lightweight title. However, 'The Diamond' chose the super-fight against McGregor over the title shot, which led to fans and pundits opining on the issue.

However, Dustin Poirier's coach, Mike Brown, seems to have no doubts about his choice of fight. The American Top Team coach believes that the rubber match has the potential to sell the most pay-per-views in UFC history and a title fight will be at hand later. Speaking to Mike Bohn from MMA Junkie, Mike Brown said:

"Yeah, this is the right choice. I mean Conor is the biggest draw on the sport. I think this will sell more pay- per-views than any other fight. I mean this potentially will be the biggest pay-per-view of all times. It really has that capability, probably will. I believe that. And the title fight will always be there after."

Dustin Poirier's coach wants to see him at the top

Dustin Poirier has been with the UFC since the promotion took over WEC in 2010. However, he got his first shot at an undisputed UFC title against Khabib Nurmagomedov 22 fights later.

Poirier's coach Mike Brown believes that the Louisiana native deserves to be at the top for undertaking a cumbersome journey. Hailing Dustin Poirier for taking the long road, Mike Brown further added:

"He’s still getting better all the time and another guy who has paid his dues more than anyone. These are the guys that took the long road, the guys that deserve it more than anybody. With the exception of (Michael) Bisping, he was the guy that had the longest road ever to a UFC title fight, which is when he fought Khabib (Nurmagomedov). These are the guys you wanna see in these situations, the guys you wanna see defy the odds and stand on top of that mountain. And get the paychecks that they have earned through years and years of wars and battles of fighting injuries. You just wanna see these guys on top."