How much do UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor tickets cost?

The UFC is set to return to full capacity, starting with UFC 264, headlined by Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

The pay-per-view is set to take place on July 10, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States.

Tickets for the event will be priced between $300 and $10,000, depending on the seats. They will go on sale on axs.com this Friday, April 16, at 12 PM PT. Purchase of tickets will be limited to eight units per individual.

Members of UFC Fight Club will be eligible for early access to UFC 264 tickets starting on April 15 at 10 AM PT until April 16 at 12 PM PT. The UFC Fight Club membership is available at $85 only and comes with an exclusive UFC Fight Club t-shirt, a welcome letter from UFC president Dana White and entry to the Premium Forum, along with primary access to pre-sale tickets.

The UFC will also be hosting a special presale of UFC 264 tickets for subscribers of the UFC newsletter. To be eligible for the said presale, fans will have to register for the UFC newsletter on the promotion's website with their first and last name, email address, and country.

The presale code for UFC 264 tickets will be mailed to the registered email address once the newsletter signup is completed. The presale will start on April 15 at 2 PM PT and end on April 16 at 12 PM PT.

AXS, which is the official ticket vendor for UFC 264, will also hold a presale of their own for their premium members. The AXS presale will go live on April 15 at 2 PM PT and end on the same day at 10 PM PT.

UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier - what to expect?

After a year of hosting fight nights and pay-per-views in empty arenas, the UFC will be welcoming fans back to the stands in what might be one of the biggest gates the promotion has ever seen.

On July 10, T-Mobile Arena will open its gates to more than 20,000 fans as Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fight out their much-awaited trilogy in the main event of the card.

Sharing one win each between themselves, the third and final fight between the two UFC greats will settle the score once and for all.

The mutual respect that was so palpable during their last clash at UFC 257 seems to be missing this time around, with Dustin Poirier accusing Conor McGregor of shying away from donating to his Good Fight Foundation charity. However, those who missed the old version of The Notorious, who had nothing but trash talk to offer to his opponents, would certainly be delighted.

In the end, it is the five rounds inside the octagon that will decide who will walk away with the final glory.