Dustin Poirier shares three-word response to Israel Adesanya’s heartfelt message over undisputed world champion status

Dustin Poirier is arguably the greatest MMA fighter to never hold the undisputed UFC title. 'The Diamond' was crowned the interim lightweight champion following his victory over Max Holloway at UFC 236. However, in the three attempts Poirier has had to win the undisputed title, he has been submitted each time.

The lightweight legend has now officially confirmed that his next fight will be the final bout of his storied career. But it is currently unclear who the Louisiana native will face in the final act of his fighting tale.

An account on X, @Sports_Alien_OG, posted a tribute video of Poirier online which included a snippet of him discussing being unable to win the undisputed title. Israel Adesanya came across the video and shared some touching words with 'The Diamond', as they both won interim titles at UFC 236 in 2019.

Adesanya wrote this:

"I consider my '"interim" title win a title win... @DustinPoirier and I won our belts on the same night! "Undisputed" or not he was thee champion. Y'all can't take that away from him. Head high my guy, let's strive!"

The lightweight contender shared a response with the former middleweight champion, writing this:

"Appreciate you bro!!!"

Islam Makhachev's coach weighs in on potential Dustin Poirier vs. Ilia Topuria clash

Following confirmation that Ilia Topuria had vacated his featherweight title and moved to lightweight, speculation surrounding who the Spaniard would face began swirling.

Some fans believe 'El Matador' is gearing up for a mega-fight against the lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev. But others believe a title fight against Makhachev isn't warranted, and a fight against Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier has been suggested as a possibility.

Makhachev's longtime coach, Javier Mendez, was interviewed by Submission Radio following news of Topuria's title vacancy. He weighed in on a potential clash between Poirier and the former featherweight champion, saying this:

"I think [Topuria] has the best boxing in the whole UFC, in all the weight divisions. I believe his boxing is the crispest out of everybody. He's got great wrestling, his mental is strong. He's undefeated. I favor him [over Poirier]. Slightly, but I favor him."

Check out Javier Mendez's preview of Dustin Poirier vs. Ilia Topuria below (7:55):

