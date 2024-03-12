Dustin Poirier shares what he told Dana White and opponent Benoit Saint Denis right after UFC 299 win 

Dustin Poirier revealed his conversation with Dana White and fellow contender Benoit Saint Denis immediately after their fight at UFC 299.

UFC 299 took place on Mar. 9, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. In the co-main event, Poirier squared off against Saint Denis in a five-round non-title lightweight bout.

Saint-Denis displayed consistent pressure on Poirier during the first round. In the second round of the fight, Poirier delivered a well-timed uppercut that knocked Saint-Denis to the canvas.

Although Saint-Denis initially managed to avoid a guillotine choke attempt, the fight ended when Poirier capitalized on his exposed chin with a devastating right hook.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Poirier spoke to Ariel Helwani and revealed what he told White after the fight. He said:

''It looked like I was talking to [Donald] Trump. I was talking to Dana [White]...I said, 'Hey, you want me to fight these young motherf***ers, huh? This is what happens.' That's what I told him.''

In addition, Poirier disclosed his conversation with Saint Denis before the Frenchman exited the octagon. He stated:

''I told him to take care of himself, train smart. I said, if you want to do this, you would be right back where you just were. But take care of youself.''

Poirier also acknowledged his increasing fixation with jumping the guillotine, a move he had tried several times during this past Saturday's UFC 299 matchup with Saint Denis. 'The Diamond' hinted that if he wins a title shot, he may try the jumping guillotine on Islam Makhachev. He said:

"I'll never stop jumping guillotines either. He [Benoit Saint Denis] never took me down, I took myself down. I was like five times...Yeah maybe I'll submit Islam [Makhachev] with it.''

Dustin Poirier discussed his loss to Justin Gaethje before his UFC 299 comeback

Dustin Poirier competed for the BMF title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 but was knocked out in the second round by Gaethje's brutal head kick.

During the aforementioned interview, 'The Diamond' opened up on his loss to Gaethje. He said:

''The Gaethje fight, it just to do sh*t the right way, have a great training camp, really focused. I practiced a lot of mindfulness this camp. I kind of blocked myself out from everybody. I have so many people to catch up with because I didn't respond to any texts, I didn't answer any calls.''

