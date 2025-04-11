Dustin Poirier snubs Conor McGregor, picks Michael Chandler as ideal survival partner

Dustin Poirier recently snubbed Conor McGregor and picked Michael Chandler as his ideal survival partner if he were in that hypothetical position. Poirier highlighted his former rival's character traits and explained his reason for selecting the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion.

'The Diamond' knows both McGregor and Chandler very well from a competitive standpoint. He fought the Irishman three times, winning twice, and submitted 'Iron' in their UFC 281 encounter in 2022. The Louisiana native has also had his fair share of issues with both UFC fighters and has not shied away from sharing his true feelings about them during interviews.

During his latest appearance on the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, co-host Chael Sonnen asked Poirier who he would rather be with if he were stranded on a deserted island. 'The Diamond' selected 'Iron' over The Notorious.'

"Chandler... No [I won't be friends with him], but I just feel like he's gonna build a tent. He looks like somebody who's going to [do] Bear Grylls type of stuff... He's going to fish and get us food... Conor's just gonna talk the whole time."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (26:27):

Dustin Poirier urges Michael Chandler to stop calling out Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier also weighed in on Michael Chandler possibly getting a post-fight octagon interview at UFC 314 and urged him not to call out Conor McGregor.

Chandler has called McGregor out on several occasions when given an opportunity, including on an episode of WWE Raw and following his latest bout against Charles Oliveira. During the aforementioned appearance, 'The Diamond' mentioned that 'Iron' should move on from the Irishman, or else it will become too repetitive.

"Let it go, bro... [The McGregor is] not happening. It's not happening, that's why. I don't think [McGregor makes the walk]. And it's just too repetitive like, one, two times is good. You can't do it three, four, five. Every time you get a mic, you can't call this guy out." [15:52]

Check out Michael Chandler calling Conor McGregor out at UFC 309 below:

