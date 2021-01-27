Dustin Poirier starts as favorite in potential title fights against Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier has emerged as the betting favorite against both Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler if he ends up fighting them this year.

Despite winning five out of his last six outings, Dustin Poirier was an underdog for the UFC 257 main event fight against Conor McGregor.

Even after sealing a stellar victory in the bout and becoming the first fighter ever to knock Conor McGregor out, he has still opened as the betting underdog at +120 to McGregor's -140 for a potential trilogy match in the future.

However, Dustin Poirier is likely to face Charles Oliveira or Michael Chandler next, given the lightweight division's current status. It will possibly be over the 155 pounds belt in Khabib Nurmagomedov's absence.

"The Diamond" has opened up as the favorite against both the lightweights, according to BetOnline.ag. Against Michael Chandler, Poirier opened up at -200 and against Charles Oliveira, at -160.

Dustin Poirier opens up as a favorite in potential fights against both Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira:



Michael Chandler +170 (17/10)

Dustin Poirier -200 (1/2)



Charles Oliveira +140 (7/5)

Dustin Poirier -160 (5/8)



(odds via @betonline_ag) pic.twitter.com/ZwjEOWqSJI — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 26, 2021

Michael Chandler had an explosive debut at UFC 257 with a knockout win over Dan Hooker in the first round. Charles Oliveira is currently the top contender, ranked at no. 3 having defeated Tony Ferguson with a clinical performance.

Dustin Poirier or Nate Diaz - What's next for Conor McGregor?

BetOnline.ag also released betting odds for Conor McGregor's next opponent. Nate Diaz opened as the top bet with +200, followed by a trilogy with Dustin Poirier at 300+.

Conor McGregor squared his submission loss to Nate Diaz with a decision win in 2018. With Dana White teasing a surprise opponent for Diaz's return to UFC at lightweight, this could be the perfect opportunity for their rematch to happen.

Conor McGregor himself is perhaps more interested in the Dustin Poirier rematch, where he would surely look to make the score 2-1 in his favor.

Both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have verbally agreed to a rematch at the UFC 257 post-fight interviews. When Conor McGregor congratulated Dustin Poirier backstage over his win, he even said "we'll do this again," to which the other readily agreed.

Odds on who Conor McGregor’s next opponent will be:



Nate Diaz +200

Dustin Poirier +300

Justin Gaethje +400

Tony Ferguson +600

Jorge Masvidal +800

Michael Chandler +1000

Charles Oliveira +1200 pic.twitter.com/acdWISViyp — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) January 26, 2021

Other possible opponents proposed for Conor McGregor are Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, Jorge Masvidal, Michael Chandler, and Charles Oliveira. Other than Jorge Masvidal, all other fights are likely to be at lightweight.