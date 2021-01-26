Charles Oliveira proposes UFC lightweight title clash against Dustin Poirier

Charles Oliveira has set his eyes on fighting Dustin Poirier for the UFC lightweight championship.

'Do Bronx' has been volunteering for a fight against Poirier after 'The Diamond' scored a stunning knockout victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257. The 31-year-old Brazilian is on an impressive eight-fight win streak in the UFC, and secured his career-best triumph in his last outing against Tony Ferguson at UFC 256.

Charles Oliveira recently took to Twitter to express his desire to fight Dustin Poirier for the UFC lightweight title. Do Bronx was responding to Poirier's post on Twitter, noting that the winner of their potential fight will become "the king of the lightweight division".

Let's clash for this crown. Winner takes all, and becomes the King of Lightweight division https://t.co/fGJd6OlvIX — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) January 26, 2021

After Poirier's win over McGregor, The Diamond had stated that he is the "uncrowned champ" since Khabib Nurmagomedov had announced his retirement, and the stakes of his fight against McGregor were as high as a championship fight.

Oliveira also congratulated Poirier for his huge victory over the Irishman and asserted that he hopes to fight The Diamond soon.

Dustin Poirier thinks Charles Oliveira is the most deserving lightweight to earn a title shot

At the post-fight press conference, Dustin Poirier had said that Charles Oliveira is more deserving than anyone else in the lightweight division to have a crack at the 155-pound belt.

The Louisiana native said that it doesn't make sense for him to fight Michael Chandler or Justin Gaethje, before suggesting that Oliveira has a stronger claim on earning himself a title shot. Poirier also added that the UFC can set up a fight between Gaethje and Oliveira to determine who should fight him for the lightweight title.

"(Justin) Gaethje just came out here and got beat, as I did. Not a knock on Gaethje, but he lost. Give Oliveira (the title shot) probably. Or let them fight to see who gets it... He's fought the best of the best, over and over again, and he has been knocked down and got up... He has proven himself, and he has proven what mixed martial arts and what perseverance and what believing in yourself is. I respect that," said Poirier.

Advertisement

Charles Oliveira was rumored to face Justin Gaethje, but the Brazilian dismissed the potential clash straightaway and stated that he is only interested in fighting the winner of the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier fight for the lightweight championship.