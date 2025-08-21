  • home icon
DWCS standout Baisangur Susurkaev issues bold preview of potential Bo Nickal fight days after UFC debut: "I can fight with him anywhere"

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 21, 2025 13:50 GMT
Baisangur Susurkaev (left) wants to fight Bo Nickal (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Baisangur Susurkaev, who entered the UFC through Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS), has recently called for a potential fight against Bo Nickal and shared his prediction for the bout.

Nickal is a three-time NCAA Division I national champion, who transitioned to professional MMA and competes in the UFC’s middleweight division. Like Susurkaev, he also made his way to the promotion through DWCS and made his UFC debut in March 2023.

In a recent interview with Home of Fight, Susurkaev expressed his intention to fight Nickal next, saying:

"Now I want [a] fight with Bo Nickal, so it will be a very good fight for me... It's gonna be finish, second round. First round, I will just play with him... Doesn't matter where I can fight with him, anywhere."
Check out Baisangur Susurkaev's comments below:

Nickal currently boasts a record of 4-1 in the UFC and suffered a loss in his last fight against Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines earlier this year.

Baisangur Susurkaev envisions becoming UFC champion in "two years"

Baisangur Susurkaev (10-0) is a fighter from Chechnya, Russia, and he is a close associate of UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev. Susurkaev recently made his debut at UFC 319, where he defeated Eric Nolan by submission in the second round.

During the post-fight press conference of UFC 319, Susurkaev was asked whether he envisions a rapid rise or a slow and steady approach to reaching championship level in the premier MMA promotion. In response, the Russian fighter said:

"Two more years, I'm gonna be champion... I need time, one [or] two months for get ready next fight, and I'm ready. I'm gonna be champion." [5:19]
Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
