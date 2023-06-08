EA Sports UFC 4 Roster Update: Two explosive ranked fighters added to the game

EA Sports UFC 4 fans have a reason to celebrate with exhilarating news, as the latest game update elevates the already thrilling experience to new heights. The expanded roster introduces a set of remarkable fighters, each bringing their unique skills to the virtual octagon.

Among the exciting additions in the UFC 4 game are two dynamic ranked fighters hailing from different weight classes. Embracing the spotlight as one of the latest inclusions to the roster is the formidable Dricus Du Plessis, the No.6-ranked middleweight contender hailing from South Africa. With a 4-star rating, Du Plessis has garnered significant acclaim from fans due to his proficiency in both striking and grappling techniques.

The 29-year-old mixed martial artist is affectionately known as 'Stillknocks' and has an undefeated UFC record of five victories. Dricus Du Plessis emerged victorious in his most recent fight against Derek Brunson at UFC 285. Du Plessis is slated to face Robert Whittaker which is considered to be a title elimination bout at UFC 290 taking place on July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The recent update to EA Sports UFC 4 introduces an exceptional new addition: Khalil Rountree Jr, the No.13-ranked light heavyweight contender. 'The War Horse' is also The Ultimate Fighter season 23 finalist. Rountree Jr is currently on a three-fight win streak.

The 33-year-old American fighter has garnered recognition within the UFC for his amazing striking abilities, which have rightfully earned him an impressive 4-star rating.

Does EA Sports UFC 4 support cross-platform compatibility?

Despite the absence of cross-platform compatibility, EA Sports UFC 4 manages to deliver an exhilarating gaming experience, albeit falling short of the latest industry trends.

Released on August 14, 2020, as a successor to UFC 3, the game offers a wide range of captivating features, including customizable fights, online competitions, and an engaging single-player career mode. With an impressive selection of fighters and venues, players can create their own unique matchups and immerse themselves in the thrilling realm of UFC.

Originally available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the game later expanded to the latest generation platforms, enhancing its immersive and realistic qualities. While the lack of cross-platform functionality may disappoint some players, the abundance of other exciting features in UFC 4 makes it a compelling choice for those seeking a challenging and dynamic virtual MMA experience.

Poll : 0 votes