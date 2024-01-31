"Each one is a real one" - Israel Adesanya thanks Joe Rogan, Bert Kreischer, and Tom Segura in heartfelt Instagram post

Israel Adesanya is a close friend of Joe Rogan's, and he recently took to Instagram to show his appreciation for the UFC color commentator.

He did so along with the podcaster's fellow comedians, Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura, in the caption of a new post in which he tagged all three men, while describing them as authentic people.

'The Last Stylebender' shared a brief clip from the Joe Rogan Experience featuring Rogan, Kreischer, and Segura. The video is notable for showcasing Rogan's own appreciation for Adesanya, with all three men speaking highly of the former UFC middleweight champion as a human being:

"I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." Each one is a real one!! @bertkreischer @seguratom @joerogan Thank you"

In particular, Rogan expressed his gratefulness for Adesanya coming to his defense during the podcaster's N-word scandal, which drew widespread condemnation. Beyond admiring Adesanya as a person, Rogan is also a massive fan of his from a martial arts standpoint.

He frequently hails 'The Last Stylebender's' masterful use of feints whenever he is on commentary duty during one of the Nigerian-New Zealander's fights. Even prior to Adesanya's ascension to middleweight supremacy in MMA, Rogan was a noted fan of the ex-kickboxer's striking skills.

Like many, he is no doubt eager for Adesanya's eventual octagon return. While many hope that he will step back into a cage by UFC 300, there is no news on which event he aims to fight at once his hiatus comes to an end.

For now, Adesanya is nursing an injury that has kept him from any serious training. However, he expects to be back to full healt sooner rather than later, so the same could be true for his return bout.

Israel Adesanya was on the receiving end of one of the biggest upsets in UFC history

Ever since he defeated Anderson Silva and later became a long-reigning UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has been regarded as the successor to 'The Spider'.

However, that legacy took somewhat of a hit in the eyes of some when he faced Sean Strickland at UFC 293, where one of the greatest MMA upsets occurred.

Strickland, a massive betting underdog who many dismissed as being out of his depth, authored one of the most jaw-dropping performances of his career, completely schooling Adesanya for five rounds to capture the 185-pound strap.