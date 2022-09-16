"3 straight wins, no hiccups or f***-ups" - Eagle FC fighter tweets at Dana White demanding his UFC job back

Former UFC fighter Ray Borg has asked Dana White to re-sign him to the organization after winning an impressive three fights in a row in various promotions.

Borg last appeared for the UFC in 2020 when he lost in a split-decision bout to Ricky Simon. The 29-year-old made his debut in 2014, fighting twelve times for the organization (7-5) and missing weight on four occasions during his tenure. 'The Tazmexican Devil' earned two Performance of the Night bonuses throughout his UFC career and fought for the flyweight title once, losing to Demetrious Johnson.

Since leaving the UFC, Borg has fought for both Eagle FC and UAE Warriors, with his last win coming in March earlier this year. The American has taken to Twitter to demand Dana White offer him a new contract:

"It's been 2 years since being cut from the UFC. I've gone through a lot in that time frame and have reinvented myself as a man. 3 straight wins, no hiccups or f**k ups, and 2 of my 3 fights where fight of the night bangers. @danawhite @seanshelby @MickmMaynard2 I want my job back!"

Ray Borg @tazmexufc @seanshelby It’s been 2 years since being cut from the UFC. Ive gone through a lot in that time frame and have reinvented myself as a man. 3 straight wins, no hiccups or fuck ups, and 2 of my 3 fights where fight of the night bangers. @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 I want my job back! It’s been 2 years since being cut from the UFC. Ive gone through a lot in that time frame and have reinvented myself as a man. 3 straight wins, no hiccups or fuck ups, and 2 of my 3 fights where fight of the night bangers. @danawhite @seanshelby @Mickmaynard2 I want my job back!

Ray Borg's results in the octagon certainly show the fighter has improved and can hang with the current roster in the UFC. However, it's likely the UFC brass hope he can improve his reliability and availability even further to be considered for a new contract.

Dana White responds to conspiracy theories that UFC 279's rescheduling was pre-planned

UFC 279 will likely go down in MMA history as one of the most chaotic cards to date. Backstage brawls, press conference cancelations and multiple main-card fighters missing weight led to a massive re-shuffle of the event with nearly every fighter facing a new opponent on 24 hours notice.

Khamzat Chimaev was originally meant to face Nate Diaz in the main event but missed weight by a staggering 7.5lbs. 'Borz' was instead dropped from the headline spot and fought Kevin Holland as the co-main instead.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Khamzat Chimaev steps on the scale at 178.5 pounds, missing weight ahead of his #UFC279 main event bout. Khamzat Chimaev steps on the scale at 178.5 pounds, missing weight ahead of his #UFC279 main event bout. https://t.co/uSbqRUVH83

Many have praised Dana White and the team behind-the-scenes for reorganizing the event so quickly. However, UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich and former fighter Brendan Schaub believe Chimaev's weight-missing controversy was conjured up as a way to sell tickets.

During a press-conference for Dana White's Contender Series, the UFC president responded to the outlandish conspiracy theories:

"Like Pat Miletich was saying, we told Khamzat not to make weight because we weren't selling tickets. The f***ing show was sold out going into that day of the weigh-ins. I don't know if Pat really said that, but if he did, he has to be the dumbest m*therf***** on the planet. I mean, you know how stupid you have to be to even think something like that, let alone say it publicly and act like you're serious... If Pat really said that, holy s**t! We might well have to send him out to the brain clinic to get him f***ing checked out."

Catch Dana White's response below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far