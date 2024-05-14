Fans recently expressed their thoughts on the report of Rose Namajunas vs. Maycee Barber fight. According to a recent post by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on X, Namajunas and Barber will square off in a flyweight bout on July 13 as the main event of UFC Fight Night in Denver.

Helwani wrote:

''Rose Namajunas x Maycee Barber will be the main event of the UFC Fight Night event on July 13, sources say. 125 pounds. Event will take place in Denver.''

Expand Tweet

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their predictions.

One fan wrote:

''Barber is going to slaughter Rose when she turns it into a dog fight.''

Another fan wrote:

''I have a love/hate mood for this fight. A fight I can’t wait to see, but they are two of my favorites in WMMA and I don’t want to see either one of them lose. Barber will dictate this fight, if she strikes she loses, if she grapples she wins.''

Other fans wrote:

''That’s a banger. But I’m afraid Barber will take her down and submit Rose inside 1.''

''People will say Maycee based off Rose's last fight but it’s becoming more and more clear Rose gets up for the fights that most excite her at this point. I expect her to be at her best here. True 50:50 fight.''

Check out some more reactions below:

screenshot of Ariel Helwani's post on X

Namajunas (13-6) is currently ranked No. 6 in the women's flyweight division. This past March, she ended a two-fight losing streak by defeating Amanda Ribas via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 89.

Meanwhile, No. 4-ranked Barber (14-2) is coming off a unanimous decision win against Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299.

When Rose Namajunas called out Maycee Barber

Rose Namajunas established her reputation in the flyweight division with her victory over No. 9-ranked Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 89 and revealed the names of prospective opponents.

'Thug' has already planned her next actions to secure the title shot. At the post-fight press conference, Namajunas discussed her thoughts on rising contender Maycee Barber:

"I think she's [Maycee Barber] a savage, you know. She's a big girl, she's strong, she's just like a bully in there, you know! I knew her when she was really young. She used to call me out back when she was younger and things like that. I think it's kind of funny but she's really tough and that would defintely motivate me and get me going every day. She throws with really bad intentions but yeah, this is cool too. Erin Blanchfield, Manon Fiorot, whoever, title!"

Check out Rose Namajunas' comments below:

Expand Tweet