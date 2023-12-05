Eddie Alvarez discloses severe injuries sustained in violent war against Mike Perry that sealed his eye shut

The highly-anticipated BKFC 56 main event showdown between Eddie Alvarez and Mike Perry lived up to its billing as a clash for the King of Violence title.

Former UFC lightweight champion Alvarez, known for his explosive fighting style and dogged spirit, went to war with Perry, who has become a marquee attraction in the bare-knuckle fighting space.

Alvarez dominated the first round, skillfully landing on Perry, who relentlessly moved forward without much head movement.

However, the dynamics shifted in the second round, with Perry leveraging his strength and power to overwhelm Alvarez. A pivotal moment played out when Perry delivered a solid right hand that ultimately inflicted damage on the eye of the former UFC lightweight champion.

Between the second and third rounds, Alvarez informed his corner that he couldn't see, prompting his corner to stop the fight.

Subsequently, Alvarez took to X recently to unveil the extent of his injuries, providing insight into the toll the intense back-and-forth slugfest against Perry had taken on him. He wrote:

"Confirmed 2 fractures in my left orbital, one was a refracture … Woulda been a thing of beauty to close out the show for the fans. I felt great … this game is [as] wild and unpredictable as [it] can be … it’s why I love it... The Show goes on! Love you guys."

Having had the opportunity to reflect on the fight, Eddie Alvarez has now issued a fresh rematch challenge to Perry, expressing his desire for another showdown:

"Just watched this fight!! @PlatinumPerry... Luckily you broke my face cause I was carving your big a*s up. Until we meet again... Solid Rumble my man Platinum 1 - UGK 0"

Eddie Alvarez claims fighting Mike Perry felt like fighting "a little mirror" of himself

Eddie Alvarez shared an emotional statement in the aftermath of his challenging loss against Mike Perry in the BKFC 56 main event. Alvarez acknowledged Perry's toughness and expressed a deep sense of recognition for his skills.

Reflecting on the fight, Eddie Alvarez claimed he was surprised by Perry's resilience, noting that, despite landing powerful shots, Perry did not go down. Alvarez graciously admitted the loss while lavishing praises on Perry at the BKFC 56 post-fight press conference, stating:

"My hat’s off to Mike Perry. The guy’s a f*****g battle axe. He can take a shot, he can keep plodding forward and give them. He reminds me of myself a lot, so I was fighting a little mirror of myself in there tonight and Mike was the better man. Look, I take my wins, I’ll take my losses the same way – with my head high.”

