Eddie Hearn believes Oleksandr Usyk has overtaken Terence Crawford and Naoya Inoue as the new No.1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world

Oleksandr Usyk handed Tyson Fury the first loss of his career on May 18 to become the undisputed heavyweight champion. He also became the third male boxer to achieve undisputed world titles in two weight classes, following Terence Crawford and Naoya Inoue, who did so in 2023.

Crawford and Inoue have been viewed as the two best pound-for-pound boxers in the world for over a year, but according to Eddie Hearn, the Ukrainian has now overtaken them as the sport's P4P king.

Hearn is one of the leading boxing promoters in the world, and has himself been on the losing side on two occasions against Usyk when his client, Anthony Joshua, having faced 'The Cat' in 2021 and 2022.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the Matchroom Boxing chairman was asked if the heavyweight champion was the No.1 P4P boxer in the world. He said this:

"I do agree, yes. People asked me before the fight, 'If he beats Tyson Fury, is he pound-for-pound number one?' I said, 'He's definitely got a case for it.' But yes, absolutely. Undisputed cruiserweight world champion, undisputed heavyweight world champion. Not just that, moving up, beating 'AJ' twice, beating Tyson Fury."

He continued:

"You've got Inoue, you've got Crawford, you've even got Canelo Alvarez. But I think the feat at those weights, especially the size disadvantage... I truly believe Oleksandr Usyk is pound-for-pound number one."

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview below from 12:50:

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury rematch confirmed by Frank Warren

Oleksandr Usyk secured a come-from-behind victory over the previously-undefeated Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

Prior to their first fight, it was understood that there was a rematch clause in both contracts, with the loser able to activate the clause should they wish to.

Queensbury Promotions founder and promoter of 'The Gypsy King', Frank Warren, has now confirmed that his client will look to fight Usyk again.

TalkSPORT boxing editor Michael Benson took to X to report the news, writing this:

"Tyson Fury has now confirmed that he will take the Oleksandr Usyk rematch next, Frank Warren has revealed. He said they will push ahead with plans for the second fight to take place in October in Saudi Arabia."

See Michael Benson's post below:

