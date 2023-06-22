Eddie Hearn explains why Anthony Joshua prefers the Francis Ngannou fight over Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou's departure from the UFC earlier this year led to much speculation about a possible boxing match against Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury.

'The Predator' had plans on becoming a professional boxer prior to his decision to pursue MMA, and Ngannou's desire to test his mettle in the squared circle has not waned.

Fighting words have also been exchanged between Tyson Fury and Jon Jones, as the pair appear somewhat eager to organize a superfight in either boxing or MMA. Leading boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who works closely with 'AJ', recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

Hearn was asked whether Anthony Joshua would prefer to face Francis Ngannou or Jon Jones in a boxing match. His reply, as a self-proclaimed "MMA casual," was the following:

"I think [Joshua] would rather fight Francis Ngannou. I think, I mean Ngannou for me as an MMA casual, I'm more interested in Ngannou against these guys than Jon Jones [against these guys]. I think [Ngannou] is a bigger puncher, he's a boxer. Don't forget that when he made his way into Europe, he came as a boxer and he was actually going to be a boxer and then found his way into MMA."

Francis Ngannou's decision to walk away from the UFC left fans with feelings of disappointment for multiple reasons. Like Joe Rogan, many were "bummed out" by the departure of 'The Predator' simply because he would no longer be competing in the UFC.

Furthermore, Ngannou's exit also signified the death of potentially the biggest fight in UFC heavyweight history, between himself and Jon Jones, leaving fans in despair.

Francis Ngannou shares when he will make his PFL debut

Francis Ngannou was signed by the Professional Fighters League (PFL) following his decision to part ways with the UFC.

'The Predator' had several clauses he wanted included in his contract, which the UFC were unable to agree to. However, the PFL were able to provide Ngannou with what he desired.

Following his win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, Ngannou went into surgery for a total ACL reconstruction. Given the lengthy recovery period, 'The Predator' plans to explore the world of boxing in 2023 while his knee fully recovers.

Recently during PFL 5, Ngannou revealed when he would be making his promotional debut and said:

"[My debut] will happen in early 2024 and I can't wait for that. We are preparing some stuff and we will put down the biggest fights in 2024."

