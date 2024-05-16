Edson Barboza eyes unique title shot ahead of UFC Vegas 92 with two losses in last five fights: "Who has a better highlight in knockouts?"

Edson Barboza has his sights set on a distinctive title after UFC Vegas 92. Barboza is scheduled to headline the event against Lerone Murphy in a featherweight bout. The event is set to take place on May 18 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The title in question is the 'BMF' title, which the long-time challenger hopes the promotion will give him a crack at. Barboza intends to challenge current BMF champion Max Holloway, who won the title at UFC 300 with a shocking last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje.

Barboza stated during the media day that if he wins at UFC Vegas 92, he would like to take on Holloway. The Brazilian believes he has done more than enough to deserve the opportunity.

''Who has better highlight knockouts than me? Bro, imagine. I love Max Holloway, he’s one of my favorite fighters ever. I love to watch him fight, and he’s a very nice guy, very family guy, but imagine a fight against him for the BMF belt.''

Barboza added:

''It’s going to be very, very good for me and him and the company. Like I said, I have 30 fights in the UFC. I think I deserve that.''

Edson Barboza's comments below:

'Junior's' legendary knockouts against Shane Burgos, Billy Quarantillo, and Beneil Dariush pale in comparison to his finish of Terry Etim at UFC 142 in 2012.

The 38-year-old, who was leading the fight, landed a kick to Etim's jaw in the third round. The kick froze the British fighter in place, and he collapsed to the ground. The knockout surprised fans worldwide, making him an overnight sensation.

Barboza is coming off a unanimous decision win against Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 81. Meanwhile, in his last octagon appearance, Murphy squared off against Josh Culibao at UFC Fight Night 224, winning via unanimous decision.

Edson Barboza previews his fight against Lerone Murphy

Edson Barboza is set to return to the octagon this weekend when he faces undefeated Lerone Murphy.

Barboza has a professional mixed martial arts record of 24 wins and 11 losses going into the fight. Among those wins are 14 knockouts, nine decisions, and one submission. Since his promotional debut in 2010, he has amassed an 18-11 record.

In the aforementioned interview, the 12th-ranked featherweight expressed his thoughts on his upcoming bout against Murphy. He stated:

''He's a really good fighter, he have six fights in UFC but he show he's one of the best. UFC don't give him a chance to fight the main event because, he's a nice guy. He's fighting main event because he deserved, because he really good. It's going to be a war.''

Edson Barboza's comments below (1:58):