Elite UFC lightweight takes aim at Michael Chandler while predicting his clash with Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314: "I hate this guy"

Michael Chandler will face surging Scouser Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 314 on April 12. With Pimblett having been touted as a future champion, his upcoming clash with the Missouri native will be a litmus test for Pimblett's lightweight title aspirations.

Predictions for the co-main event have swung both ways. Several pundits sided with Pimblett's submission skills, while others believed Chandler's raw power will secure him a knockout win.

Perennial lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot was one such person, as he opted to pick 'Iron' while predicting the bout. However, 'Gamer' also took the chance to fire some verbal shot at Chandler in an unexpected moment.

Gamrot was recently interviewed by The Schmo, where he said:

"I don't like saying this sentence, because I hate this guy. But I think Chandler will win this fight. If Charles Oliveira [couldn't] tap Chandler, I don't think that Pimblett can do this. [Chandler] has power in his hands, I think Chandler will win this fight. But like I said, I hate this guy."

Catch Mateusz Gamrot predicting Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett below (4:05):

Israel Adesanya backs Michael Chandler all the way against Paddy Pimblett

UFC 314 will be headlined by a featherweight title clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, while the co-main event features an exciting lightweight matchup between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett.

'The Baddy' is 6-0 inside the promotion, with four of his wins coming via stoppage. However, there are doubters about the title-winning potential of Pimblett given his questionable striking defense.

Chandler has proven himself as one of the best lightweight fighters in the division, having faced only elite competition in his six-fight UFC career. Despite 'Iron' holding a record of 2-4 inside the octagon, Israel Adesanya has backed him to secure a swift finish on fight night.

Adesanya shared his UFC 314 co-main event breakdown during a recent YouTube video, saying:

"I'm going to go to f**king Chandler man, come on, I'm going to go Chandler.... Chandler first-round KO, but I just feel like, bro ,if he doesn't get that, it's just gonna be a long night.... It's just the experience I'm going to go with, that's what I'm banking on... Paddy's chin as well is just so up there that I feel like it would be almost impossible for Chandler not to land in that first round. So, I'm going to Chandler by round one knockout."

Catch Israel Adesanya predicting Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett below (11:13):

