Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant purses: Comparing previous payouts of both fighters

Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant takes place this Saturday, May 25. The pair clash in a Misfits Boxing match for the vacant MFB women's middleweight title. This marks VanZant's first bout under the promotion, which is synonymous with influencer boxers like KSI and Brooke herself.

There is no news on what either Brooke or VanZant will earn for their upcoming bout, but a glimpse at their past earnings could serve as a potential indicator. Unfortunately, Brooke's earnings as a fighter have never been released.

For VanZant, however, the case is different. The Sun reports that '12 Gauge's' tenure with the UFC netted her a sum of £400,000. Meanwhile, VanZant herself has claimed, at a BKFC KnuckleMania pre-fight press conference, that she was earning $40,000 to show and $40,000 to win.

"I'm tough, I'm here for a reason. I was in the UFC for six years, getting paid $40,000 [to show] and $40,000 [to win], and now I make ten times that."

Check out Paige VanZant's statement on her UFC earnings (53:01):

Despite claiming to earn 10 times more at BKFC than she had in the UFC, there are no exact figures on her earnings as a bare-knuckle boxer. Unfortunately, VanZant's stint in BKFC was brief and unsuccessful, as she suffered back-to-back unanimous decision losses.

Now, she intends to ply her trade as a boxer in the influencer boxing world despite ardently refusing to associate herself with that label. A loss to Brooke, though, would almost certainly be disastrous for her combat sports plans going forward.

Paige VanZant has earned a living in three different sports

Paige VanZant's claim to fame is MMA. She signed with the UFC back in 2014 before parting ways with the promotion six years later in 2020.'12 Gauge' then transitioned to professional wrestling, signing with AEW, where she had a brief stint before finding her way back to competitive combat sports.

This time, though, it was bare-knuckle boxing, where she signed with BKFC and had two fights. Unfortunately for her, they were losses. Now, she is intent on pursuing gloved boxing, marking the fourth sport she will have competed in as a professional.