Elon Musk called a "rat b*stard" by controversial MMA fighter in an insulting reponse under billionaire's post thanking Tesla supporters

Bryce Mitchell recently doubled down on his attack against tech mogul Elon Musk. The controversial UFC featherweight fighter didn’t hold back when he fired off a blunt insult under Musk’s post thanking Tesla supporters.

Mitchell has seemingly rejected mainstream science and politics while embracing extreme views. He previously labeled Musk a “false prophet” and accused him of ushering in the end times with technology like Neuralink.

Musk recently took to X to share his thoughts on Tesla Cybertrucks being attacked and vandalized during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. The incident saw Cybertruck owners targeted by hostile crowds. He wrote:

"Just wanted to say thank you to everyone supporting Tesla in the face of relentless attacks. Super appreciated!"

Mitchell reacted to the post with a two-word response, writing:

"Rat b*stard."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's reaction to Elon Musk's X post below:

Mitchell had previously accused Musk of being part of an apocalyptic conspiracy. The latest outburst adds to his series of controversial takes, from denying the shape of the Earth to condemning evolution as satanic.

The American is set to face Jean Silva at UFC 314 on April. 12. Before the clash, he claimed that demons were allegedly attacking him in his dreams and urged his supporters to pray for him.

Jean Silva reacts to Bryce Mitchell's comments ahead of UFC 314 clash

Jean Silva isn’t buying Bryce Mitchell’s narrative ahead of UFC 314. Mitchell claimed he was haunted by dark forces after his first press conference for the upcoming clash against Silva.

The Brazilian mocked Mitchell at the press conference with a globe to poke fun at his flat Earth takes, and now he’s brushing off the demon talk as nerves. He fired back strongly, calling it fear and hormones. Sharing his thoughts on Mitchell's comments on an X post, Silva wrote:

"Bryce, two things, these are not demons, it’s just you being afraid to face me and second about the beautiful women you have a hormone called testosterone and you probably have problems with it. Just be ready for April 12th, because I will be.”

Check out Jean Silva's X post below:

