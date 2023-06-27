Elon Musk's mother takes strict four-word stance against billionaire mega fight with Mark Zuckerberg

The potential match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg might be in jeopardy. Musk's supermodel mom Maye has seemingly made it her cause to prevent the fight from happening.

The tech moguls initially got into an argument over Meta's answer to Twitter called Threads which quickly escalated to fight talks. While everyone including UFC president Dana White seems keen on making the mega-fight happen, Musk's mom is categorically against it. Responding to suggestions of a jiu-jitsu clash, Maye recently tweeted:

"Don’t encourage this match! 😠😠"

Maye Musk @mayemusk
Don't encourage this match! 😠😠

This wasn't Maye Musk's first attempt at discouraging the matchup. The 75-year-old supermodel has seemingly spoken out against the potential fight at every possible opportunity. She wrote in previous tweets:

"No joking. Fight with words only. In armchairs. 4 feet apart. The funniest person wins.🤗😂"

“And now the fight has been canceled. Great relief! 🤗."

"Actually, I canceled the fight. I haven’t told them yet. But I will continue to say the fight is canceled, just in case…🤨"

Maye Musk @mayemusk



Two days ago, I tweeted about META’s competitor to Twitter called ‘Threads’.



And now the fight has been canceled. Great relief! 🤗

Mark Zuckerberg's trainer weighs in on potential fight against Elon Musk

While Dana White insists that Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk is not a 'gimmick' matchup, many believe the result is a foregone conclusion given the vast difference in their skill sets.

While Musk, 51, is yet to start combat sports training in any form, Zuckerberg, 39, won a gold and a silver medal in a BJJ tournament last year. Additionally, the Meta CEO is known to have aced the Murph challenge, doing 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and running 2 miles in less than 40 min.

However, Zuckerberg's trainer, Khai Wu isn't so convinced about the result of a potential match against Elon Musk. While he stands testament to Zuckerberg's work ethic, Wu isn't sure of how the fight will play out. The PFL fighter recently told Forbes:

“My job is a trainer. I just go and train. I can only speak on how hard he [Zuckerberg] works. He [Zuckerberg] works really hard. He’s a really nice guy to be honest with you. I’m not sure how the fight will play out, so I don’t want to speculate, but I’m like you, I’m like ‘how crazy is this?’”

Catch Zuckerberg training with Wu below:

Combat Sports Today 📰 @CSTodayNews



Khai is one of Mark Zuckerberg’s training partners & went viral for defending a boba shop from an angry racist.



(per:



MMA fighter Khai Wu has signed with the PFL.
Khai is one of Mark Zuckerberg's training partners & went viral for defending a boba shop from an angry racist.

