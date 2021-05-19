Elon Musk sends UFC star Beneil Dariush Tesla car for free

Beneil Dariush was apparently granted his wish to own a Tesla car, as reported by his manager, Ali Abdelaziz. According to Ali Abdelaziz, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sent a free car to the UFC lightweight fighter until his ordered car is ready for use. Alongside a photo of Beneil Dariush with the Tesla car, Abdelaziz wrote on Twitter:

"@elonmusk came through for @beneildariush with a free car until his order is ready. Elon is a gangster @ufc"

@elonmusk came through for @beneildariush with a free car until his order is ready. Elon is a gangster @ufc pic.twitter.com/ypl9CLoTuw — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 19, 2021

When Beneil Dariush called out Elon Musk

Beneil Dariush delivered one of the most impressive performances of his career in the co-main event at UFC 262 last week. Dariush dominated former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson over three rounds to pick up a unanimous decision victory with all three scorecards reading 30-27.

While he was being booed after his dominant win over 'El Cucuy', Beneil Dariush issued one of the weirdest post-fight call outs ever. Dariush first gave a shoutout to victims of 'Marxist ideologies' before proceeding to call out Elon Musk. One in many to be waiting for their car, Beneil Dariush called out the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla to expediate the order for his pregnant wife. Dariush said in the post-fight interview:

“Joe, I’m gonna call out your buddy Elon. Elon Musk! Where’s my car, bro? I’ve been waiting six months! I’m having a baby! I need a good car! I gotta protect my daughter! Let’s go Elon! Get me my car!”

Further elaborating on his callout, Beneil Dariush told media in the post-fight presser:

“December, I order my [Tesla] car. I order the safest car, the best car for my pregnant wife. And I’m still waiting! Elon, bro, what’s the deal man? You told me March, it’s coming up on June. I want my car. Come on bud. Big fan, big fan. But this is disrespect."

The buzz created by the callout soon incited a response from Elon Musk, who promised that the order was on its way.

Coming soon. Sorry for the delay! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2021

Beneil Dariush was ranked #9 in the lightweight division going into his bout against Tony Ferguson. With this being Dariush's seventh straight victory, he is now likely moving up in the highly competitive lightweight rankings.