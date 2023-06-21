"Embarrassing, Predictable, and Sad" - Fan reactions sum up Team Michael Chandler's 0-4 domination over Team Conor McGregor at TUF 31

Team Chandler continues to steamroll Team McGregor on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. Michael Chandler's team took a 4-0 lead over Conor McGregor's in the recently concluded episode of TUF 31, and fans are seemingly unhappy with the season so far.

In the latest episode, Team McGregor's Trevor Wells came up short against Team Chandler's Timur Valiev, notching 'Iron's fourth win as a coach this season. Lightweights Roosevelt Roberts and Austin Hubbard, and bantamweight fighter Cody Gibson previously came good for Chandler in the first few episodes.

Fans erupted on Twitter after Team McGregor slumped to a 4-0 deficit, with many slamming the season as a whole, the format, and the Irishman's apparent lack of interest. One fan lambasted the format, writing:

"Embarrassing, Predictable, and Sad. 0-4 for Team Mcgregor. Prospects vs Veterans is one of the worst formats I have ever seen. Mcgregor doesn't seem to give a care at all. Why am I still watching this show at this point."

Gabriel @Gabriel16108 #TUF31 Embarrassing, Predictable, and Sad. 0-4 for Team Mcgregor. Prospects vs Veterans is one of the worst formats I have ever seen. Mcgregor doesn't seem to give a care at all. Why am I still watching this show at this point. #TUF31 Embarrassing, Predictable, and Sad. 0-4 for Team Mcgregor. Prospects vs Veterans is one of the worst formats I have ever seen. Mcgregor doesn't seem to give a care at all. Why am I still watching this show at this point.

Another fan labeled McGregor "the worst MMA coach ever":

"Conor McGregor can go down in history as the worst MMA coach ever. @ufc#MMATwitter #TUF31 0-4."

Yet another fan slammed the format for TUF 31, writing:

"No Mcgregor vs Chandler Announcement. 15-30 Minutes of The Ultimate Family. Prospects vs Veterans is a joke format. Team Mcgregor losses yet again (0-4). All the hype for this? Uncompetitive fights and 15 Minutes full of commercials? #TUF31 Why am I still watching?"

Gabriel @Gabriel16108

- 15-30 Minutes of The Ultimate Family.

- Prospects vs Veterans is a joke format.

- Team Mcgregor losses yet again (0-4).

- All the hype for this? Uncompetitive fights and 15 Minutes full of commercials?



Why am I still watching? The Ultimate Fighter @UltimateFighter



Tune in next Tuesday at 10pmET / 7pmPT for Ep 5! #TUF31 rolls on! Episode 4 is officially in the booksTune in next Tuesday at 10pmET / 7pmPT for Ep 5! #TUF31 rolls on! Episode 4 is officially in the books 📚Tune in next Tuesday at 10pmET / 7pmPT for Ep 5! https://t.co/id6bvnWiT1 - No Mcgregor vs Chandler Announcement.- 15-30 Minutes of The Ultimate Family.- Prospects vs Veterans is a joke format.- Team Mcgregor losses yet again (0-4).- All the hype for this? Uncompetitive fights and 15 Minutes full of commercials? #TUF31 Why am I still watching? twitter.com/UltimateFighte… - No Mcgregor vs Chandler Announcement.- 15-30 Minutes of The Ultimate Family.- Prospects vs Veterans is a joke format. - Team Mcgregor losses yet again (0-4). - All the hype for this? Uncompetitive fights and 15 Minutes full of commercials? #TUF31 Why am I still watching? twitter.com/UltimateFighte… https://t.co/BNGavZlJc0

One fan wrote alongside a funny video:

"Team McGregor fighters who haven't fought yet seeing their teammates go 0-4 so far #TUF31"

Conner Burks @connerburks Team McGregor fighters who haven't fought yet seeing their teammates go 0-4 so far #TUF31 Team McGregor fighters who haven't fought yet seeing their teammates go 0-4 so far #TUF31 https://t.co/9armB3OO6d

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fight Ghost @Fight_Ghost Team McGregor 0-4 to start the season and now Conor wants the entire format re-evaluated and changed: "they should do 3 rounds if they are 10-9 rounds that a guy just eeked out". Hilarious. Team McGregor 0-4 to start the season and now Conor wants the entire format re-evaluated and changed: "they should do 3 rounds if they are 10-9 rounds that a guy just eeked out". Hilarious. https://t.co/Kw97n42w2S

Pothead1776 @pothead1776 @CSTodayNews Safe to say TUF is a flop this year or what? #TUF31 @CSTodayNews Safe to say TUF is a flop this year or what? #TUF31

Jason Hagholm @JHagholm1

#TUF31 Team Chandler is 4-0 and Conor McGregor is getting into Rampage Jackson territory of coaching Team Chandler is 4-0 and Conor McGregor is getting into Rampage Jackson territory of coaching#TUF31

The Octagon Obsessed @octagonobsessed Conor McGregor remains winless against the Degastanis



Team Chandler up 4-0 Conor McGregor remains winless against the DegastanisTeam Chandler up 4-0

Conor McGregor's training partner is set to take on his team in the next episode of TUF 31

Conor McGregor will be coaching against his Straight Blast Gym teammate Brad Katona in the next episode of TUF 31.

Two of McGregor's SBG Ireland stablemates, lightweight prospect Lee Hammond and bantamweight veteran Brad Katona, joined the TUF 31 cast at the beginning of the show. Hammond got drafted onto McGregor's team, while Katona, a former TUF winner, was forced to join Team Chandler courtesy of the coin toss in the first episode.

Katona previously competed on TUF 27, winning the entire tournament, beating notable names along the way. He infamously handed featherweight stalwart Bryce Mitchell his first career loss. The 31-year-old former BRAVE CF bantamweight champion will take on Team McGregor's Carlos Vera in the next episode.

UFC @ufc 1 hour til showtime



Ep of 1 hour til showtimeEpof #TUF31 is LIVE on @ESPN at 10pmET/7pmPT! 🚨 1 hour til showtime 🚨Ep 3️⃣ of #TUF31 is LIVE on @ESPN at 10pmET/7pmPT! https://t.co/WkqZEgA0B6

Poll : 0 votes