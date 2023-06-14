Watch: Bonus footage of Conor McGregor coaching TUF 31 contestants surfaces online

A new video of Irish superstar Conor McGregor on The Ultimate Fighter 31 has been doing the rounds on the internet.

In the video, the Irishman can be seen giving coaching lessons to the members of his team on the cult UFC show. In the coaching footage, 'The Notorious' can be seen showing techniques to the participants as well as sharing some motivational words with them.

"This is what it costs. Always. Don't wanna keep saying this. You say it to your own self. You push them to their knuckles. Remind yourself of all the type of pressure that you want," said Conor McGregor.

You can see the footage below:

McGregor recently performed coaching duties on TUF 31 against Michael Chandler. The two athletes are expected to lock horns later this year but as time passes by, the MMA world is growing doubtful about the fight coming to fruition.

One of the major reasons for this is the fact that almost half of 2023 has passed but the Irishman has still not re-entered the USADA testing pool. McGregor needs to be enrolled in the pool for at least six months in order to be eligible to compete this year.

It was recently reported that 'Mystic Mac' only has a few hours left to enter the anti-doping pool in order to compete at UFC 296, the final pay-per-view event of the year.

Verdict @VerdictMMA Conor McGregor has 48 hours left to enter the USADA testing pool if he's going to fight at UFC 296 which is the final PPV of the year.



Conor McGregor TUF 31: The Irishman gets trolled for his advice to a TUF contestant

Conor McGregor's participation in the latest season of 'The Ultimate Fighter' has attracted a lot of interest from the MMA world. On the show, 'The Notorious' is often seen interacting with his team members and sharing words of wisdom with them.

But one particular piece of advice by McGregor got MMA fans. At one point during the show, 'Mystic Mac' spoke to a contestant about an unusual way of dealing with physical pain.

You can watch a clip of the interaction below:

This led to several MMA fans criticising McGregor's advice on social media.

One individual joked that practicing McGregor's method to get rid of pain had resulted in his son going to the ER.

"My boy just finished using this method of getting rid of pain… it didn’t work… heading to the ER…"

E. Fuentes (Boxing/Life Coach) @E_Fuentes70 @SpinninBackfist My boy just finished using this method of getting rid of pain… it didn’t work… heading to the ER… @SpinninBackfist My boy just finished using this method of getting rid of pain… it didn’t work… heading to the ER… 😂😂😂😂

Another user accused McGregor of doing drugs and told him to focus onn re-entering the USADA pool.

KSI Fandom @JJtheGoatKSIfan @SpinninBackfist bro need to get of that coke and get in usada pool @SpinninBackfist bro need to get of that coke and get in usada pool

A few more tweets can be seen below:

cerwin @cerwinliveYT @SpinninBackfist damn I had no idea you could just grab the pain and just get f*ckin rid of it @SpinninBackfist damn I had no idea you could just grab the pain and just get f*ckin rid of it

KaizenTao @KaizenTao



Fan boys are going to think it's some kind of Mystic Mac technique. twitter.com/SpinninBackfis… Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist ZERO PAIN ZERO PAIN https://t.co/JgQQ9Edjct I wonder where he got this... 🤔Fan boys are going to think it's some kind of Mystic Mac technique. I wonder where he got this... 🤔Fan boys are going to think it's some kind of Mystic Mac technique. 😊 twitter.com/SpinninBackfis…

