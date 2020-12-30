Eminem promotes new song in an advert for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier II

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 will be one of the biggest fights the UFC puts on in 2021, and Eminem is getting involved.

The famous rapper took to social media to put out a promo for the fight, which included him rapping in the video.

It shouldn't be surprising that the mainstream audience is taking notice of this fight. Whenever Conor McGregor competes, the entire world watches as he has become a massive global superstar. Dustin Poirier is also a big name in the sport and given they have a history, it has added to the intrigue of the bout.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier's history

On September 27, 2014, McGregor and Poirier fought at UFC 178 at featherweight. The lead-up to the scrap was intense as it was filled with trash-talking and many pundits believing Poirier would be the one to derail the Irishman's hype.

However, that is far from what happened as in the first round, as McGregor promised, the Irishman knocked out Poirier. It was the biggest win of his career, and he later went on to capture the featherweight and lightweight titles.

For Poirier, the loss triggered a move up to lightweight where he found a ton of success and became an interim champion in the process. Now, six-and-a-half years later, the two will meet again.

McGregor and Poirier's recent fights

McGregor will be fighting for the first time in over a year, his last fight seeing him TKO Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246. The hope for the Irishman was to fight another time in the summer and then, in the fall, rematch Khabib Nurmagomedov for the belt. However, the pandemic halted his plans. McGregor does hold notable wins over Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, and Chad Mendes.

Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, returned to the win column last time out with a hard-fought decision win over Dan Hooker. Before that, he was submitted by Nurmagomedov for the undisputed title after he won the interim strap at UFC 236 with another decision victory over Max Holloway. He also holds notable wins over Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, and Diego Ferreira.

As of right now, the UFC 257 main event is not for the lightweight title. Yet, recently, Nurmagomedov said he believed the winner of the fight would become the champion as "The Eagle" retired back in October, and it seems unlikely he will return.