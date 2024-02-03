"End the genocide now!" - Undefeated UFC star calls for end to Israel's war on Palestine following heartbreaking death of infant

Movsar Evloev, an unbeaten UFC featherweight and devout Muslim, has taken to X/Twitter to lambast Israel for what many regard as a disproportionate response to Hamas' attack on the country on Oct. 7, 2023. In doing so, Israel has caused a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and sparked fears of genocide in Palestine.

On X/Twitter, Evloev reposted a clip of a Palestinian father digging through rubble in search of his seven-year-old daughter's remains. In response to the clip, Evloev called for an end to what he believes is an ethnic cleansing of Palestinians perpetrated by Israel.

"End the genocide now! no one deserves this."

Expand Tweet

Evloev isn't the only UFC fighter to use his platform to make a public appeal for an end to the Israel-Palestine war due to the severe consequences that have befallen the Palestinian populace. Reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev used his UFC 294 post-fight interview to call for peace.

He refused to celebrate his knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski in favor of shedding light on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Undefeated Chechen phenom Khamzat Chimaev spoke similarly during his post-fight interview, albeit his speech was more fiery and carried militant undertones.

Belal Muhammad, who is himself of Palestinian descent, has also been vocal about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The streaking welterweight contender even bonded with Chimaev over their mutual desire for peace in the region despite the earlier enmity between the pair.

Others have also spoken out against the war, including Hall of Famer and lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who, late last year, criticized the United States for its support of Israel.

UFC fighters and their controversial connections to politics

The UFC's roster consists of countless different fighters, some of whom have taken on a political bend. In particular, some of the connections forged between the promotion's fighters and the world of politics have drawn controversy. For example, Khamzat Chimaev's continued association with Ramzan Kadyrov.

Expand Tweet

Kadyrov serves as the Head of the Chechen Republic and is a highly controversial figure due to various reports of gross human rights abuses under his regime. Many have criticized Chimaev for continuing to associate with Kadyrov, given his status as a Swedish citizen.