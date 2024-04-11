Eric Nicksick makes car key reference reacting to the idea of Sean Strickland possibly getting denim custom shorts

If Sean Strickland gets his custom shorts, Eric Nicksick has an idea in mind.

Over the last month or so, the UFC has started to welcome the idea of high-profile fighters having custom shorts. Last month, Sean O'Malley earned a unanimous decision victory over Marlon Vera, with pink shorts on.

For UFC 300, various fighters including Max Holloway, Alex Pereira, and Zhang Weili will have custom apparel as well. With that being the case, fans want to see former middleweight champion Sean Strickland get a new pair of shorts as well.

In true 'Tarzan' fashion, they would be custom denim fight shorts. Those who pay attention to Strickland online, are very well aware of how much the main loves his denim jeans. With that in mind, ESPN MMA posted a mock-up of how the shorts would look.

In the comment section of the post, Strickland's coach Nicksick added that there better be a loop, for the fighter to have his car keys. If one has seen the fighter in the past, his keys are seemingly always attached to his jeans. That's even the case at press conferences.

The coach wrote in the comment section of the post:

"Just add a set of car keys on the belt loop…."

When will Sean Strickland make his return to the UFC?

It seems that Sean Strickland will be returning to the cage sooner rather than later.

'Tarzan' hasn't competed since a split-decision defeat to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in January. The defeat ended Strickland's brief run as middleweight champion, and he quickly called for a rematch with the South African.

However, it seems that the UFC will be taking things in a different direction. Earlier this month, reports were tying 'Stillknocks' to a fight with Israel Adesanya in Australia later this year.

Quickly, Strickland slammed the decision and stated that he would move to boxing if he didn't get a rematch with du Plessis. Earlier this month, Paulo Costa revealed that 'Tarzan' was sticking to his word, and rejected a fight against him.

However, the American fighter has seemingly had a change of heart. Yesterday, Strickland took to social media to reveal that he spoke with the UFC, and was now willing to fight 'The Eraser' later this year.

