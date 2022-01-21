Eric Nicksick reveals Francis Ngannou's gameplan for Ciryl Gane fight 

Eric Nicksick has spoken about the gameplan that Francis Ngannou will try to implement against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Nicksick revealed that the team will rely on Ngannou's ferocious power and pressure against Gane.

Speaking on Francis Ngannou's YouTube channel, Nicksick commended Gane for his slick movement and technical skills:

"I think Gane is probably the most efficient [heavyweight fighter] that we have ever seen. He's able to utilize his movement... I haven't really seen him get hit clean, whereas Francis likes to kind of close guys often and put them in a phone booth, if you will, and incite a brawl."

However, the Xtreme Couture head coach has full confidence in his charge's unrivaled power:

"[Ngannou] knows he doesn't have to hit you flush. He just has to touch you. He grazes somebody, and he's done it before and put him to sleep. So I don't think you really need to try to go out there and find the perfect shot. I think you need to place your punches and put [Ciryl Gane] in a position where you can just hit the guy."

Francis Ngannou thinks he's the underdog against Ciryl Gane because UFC promoted 'Bon Gamin' more

Francis Ngannou has opened up about why the oddsmakers have him as a betting underdog for the UFC 270 main event.

During an interview on ESPN MMA with Max Kellerman, 'The Predator' expressed his feelings about his underdog status, despite him coming off a vicious KO victory against Stipe Miocic. Ngannou reckons the UFC have been promoting his opponent more while discrediting him:

“Well, usually, I don’t look about those stuff, and I don’t care about it. Because the first time that I lost against Stipe [Miocic], I was the favorite; by far, the favorite. And it didn’t go well on my way. So, that doesn’t matter much. And I think, honestly, I think right here – the reason [for him being an underdog] is just because in the past month, they’ve been doing everything to promote [Gane] and technically, I would say, dis-promote me. And people kind of like sleep on my performance and forget about me.”

