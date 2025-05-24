Erin Blanchfield doubts Zhang Weili's success at flyweight after potential Valentina Shevchenko title fight

Top women's flyweight Erin Blanchfield isn't holding for breath when it comes to Zhang Weili finding championship success in the UFC 125-pound women's division. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, the American grappling phenom shared her thoughts on Weili as a fighter.

Ad

First, Blanchfield detailed her path to a potential title shot. She is coming off a win over former women's strawweight queen Rose Namajunas, having beaten her via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 246. She believes a win over the streaking Natália Silva could land her a title fight. Blanchfield said:

"I don't know if she wants to stay at 125 and fight the rest of the girls in that division. I think that would be really hard for her. But if she moves up, I plan on winning my fight in a little less than three weeks now and then maybe have to fight again if I fight Silva or something like that, and then I get a title shot."

Ad

Trending

Regarding Weili's chances in the division, Blanchfield was quick to highlight the reigning 115-pound queen's losses to Namajunas.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think Weili would be very similar [to Namajunas]. I think she could win some fights at flyweight, because she's very good. But I don't see her being a champ. I don't even see her really being top five at 125. I mean, Rose was able to beat her twice and knock her out once, and Rose is a little bit bigger than Weili, at least height-wise. So Weili has even less of an advantage at 125 being even shorter."

Ad

Check out Erin Blanchfield's thoughts on Zhang Weili below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

While a matchup between Weili and Valentina Shevchenko is one that's been brought up before, the UFC has yet to make an official statement about Shevchenko's next step.

Erin Blanchfield just rebounded from loss to latest 125-pound title challenger

Before beating Rose Namajunas in late 2024, Erin Blanchfield was handed her first-ever UFC loss by Manon Fiorot, who recently faced Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 315, dragging her to the limit in a unanimous decision loss for the women's flyweight title.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Blanchfield and Fiorot, though, locked horns at UFC on ESPN 54. Despite her best efforts, Blanchfield was unable to impose her grappling game and was outworked on the feet, suffering a unanimous decision loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.