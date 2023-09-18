Erin Blanchfield picks her winner for controversial Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2; weighs in on a potential third fight

Top-ranked UFC women's flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield recently shared her perspective on the controversial outcome of the highly anticipated rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. In a thrilling showdown during the main event on Saturday, the two fighters battled fiercely, resulting in a controversial split draw.

Judge Sal D'Amato scored the contest 48-47 in favor of Shevchenko, while judge Junichiro Kamijo scored it 48-47 for Grasso. Judge Mike Bell, on the other hand, submitted a 47-47 scorecard, raising eyebrows by awarding Grasso a controversial 10-8 round in the fifth.

Shevchenko, eager for a rematch, has voiced her objection to the decision, even suggesting that the pro-Mexican crowd in the arena might have influenced the judges. Some fans have echoed this sentiment as well.

Reacting to the controversial decision of the Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko rematch in a recent interview with 'The Schmo', Erin Blanchfield stated:

"I feel like I should definitely be next [to fight for the title]. I feel like trilogies sometimes can clog up the division. Putting in some new blood for the title would be super helpful. I know Manon [Fiorot] is next... I could beat her up too if they do the trilogy next but I want to be next."

Blanchfield added:

"I don't think it was a 10-8. Valentina was maybe covering up for a little bit too long. It did look bad at the moment, but I don't think it was a 10-8.''

Alexa Grasso speaks out on judging controversy in her rematch against Valentina Shevchenko at Noche UFC

In a highly anticipated women's flyweight showdown, Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko locked horns in a bout that left fans and experts divided over the outcome. The rematch, which ended in a controversial split draw, raised eyebrows due to the varying scores from judges, including Grasso being awarded the 10-8 round in the fifth.

In the aftermath of the controversial decision, firmly contends that she believes she had the upper hand throughout the contest. While acknowledging the controversy surrounding their recent clash, Grasso emphasized that the fight was a testament to both fighters' heart and skill.

Speaking in the post-fight media interview, Alexa Grasso stated:

“It’s an interesting question [third fight with Shevchnko]. I don’t like to stop the division. There are a lot of girls fighting a lot to have this opportunity like I did so I wouldn’t like to stop it. But whatever the UFC says, I’m in.”

