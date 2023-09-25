"Even his daddy knows" - Colby Covington claims Islam Makhachev trying to replicate 'scared' Khabib Nurmagomedov's career

Colby Covington took shots at both Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of his fight against Leon Edwards.

'Chaos' is finally set to return to the octagon against Leon Edwards at UFC 296. The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 16th. Ahead of what is arguably the biggest fight of his career, the American took shots at Makhachev and Nurmagomedov, claiming that they both are scared of him and would not move up to the welterweight division:

"[Islam Makhachev is] a big-little guy that cuts all that weight to get the advantage 'cause he's scared to fight real men like me... He's tried to ride the coattails of Khabib [Nurmagomedov's] success and what he was able to accomplish and he's not Khabib. It's not the same thing."

He added:

"Khabib was scared of me. He didn't want to come up to welterweight because of me. So, even his daddy knows it's not smart to come up to welterweight."

Take a look at the tweet by MMA Fighting:

Expand Tweet

According to Colby Covington, both Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov are scared of him. He also accused Makhachev of trying to rise under the popularity of 'The Eagle' and has not made anything of himself.

Colby Covington calls out Sean Strickland for saying 'stupid things' about women

Colby Covington is taking no prisoners as usual ahead of his fight. As he prepares for his next fight, he has been appearing in a lot of interviews and podcasts. Fighters usually do to push their fight or their card and bring more attention to it. In a recent interview, James Lynch stated that there were a lot of similarities between 'Chaos' and Sean Strickland. Covington replied by saying:

"The guy has no wits, I mean he just says some of the most egregious, nasty stuff. I can't identify with anything with that guy, so. He said some really stupid things about women and I respect women, I think it's equality out there and it's not who, if they're a woman, what the color of their skin is, it's about who's most qualified for a job."

Take a look at a clip from the interview:

Expand Tweet

Covington also went on to call him a 'weaker' fighter and stated that Strickland got lucky that Israel Adesanya cashed out, which is why he won. 'Chaos' does not think 'Tarzan' is a legitimate champion and believes he is a complete 'idiot'.