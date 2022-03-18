"Is that a girl?" - Colby Covington refuses to recognize Sean Strickland

Colby Covington has seemingly taken a jibe at Sean Strickland. ‘Chaos’ recently refused to recognize Strickland's existence, despite the middleweight contender's recent rise to prominence.

Both Covington and Strickland have showcased more vocal versions of themselves in recent years. This change in their personalities has garnered widespread attention in the MMA community.

‘Chaos’ and ‘Tarzan’ are known for being outspoken and have often been criticized for some of the statements they've made publicly. This ranges from extremely personal trash talk against fellow MMA fighters to purportedly incendiary remarks regarding society and politics.

During an interview with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Covington was asked for his take on Strickland's outspoken persona and controversial remarks. The former interim champ responded, saying:

“Who’s that? What’s her name?”

Despite Lynch reminding Covington that Strickland used to compete in the welterweight division and even fought Kamaru Usman, 'Chaos' responded by continually refusing to acknowledge who ‘Tarzan’ was:

“Oh, really? That’s interesting. Must be, oh, I don’t know. I’ve literally never heard of him. I didn’t know. Is that a girl? That’s a guy you said?”

Watch Colby Covington’s conversation with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA below:

Sean Strickland’s take on "a**holes" Colby Covington and Conor McGregor

While Sean Strickland hasn’t aggressively pursued a fight against Colby Covington, he did previously make a few rather intriguing comments about the former welterweight title challenger, as well as Conor McGregor.

In an interview with LowKick MMA last year, Strickland spoke about fighters who wear suits and portray themselves as celebrities – something that Covington and McGregor are well-known for. Highlighting his dislike for such fighters, the rising middleweight contender said:

"I don’t like when these a**holes run around in suits and they make themselves seem like they are curing f*cking cancer. You’re locking yourself in a cage and getting punched in the f*cking face. You’re a dog. I’m a dog. Stop pretending to be something more than what you are. You’re a piece of meat used for entertainment. It’s one of those weird things to accept but it’s kinda the reality of it.”

Watch Sean Strickland's interview with LowKick MMA below:

